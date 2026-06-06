Winnipeg Sea Bears Unveil the Sea Bears Tundra Buggy

Published on June 6, 2026 under Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Winnipeg Sea Bears News Release







WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Sea Bears today unveiled the Sea Bears Tundra Buggy, a custom-built electric vehicle inspired by the iconic vehicles that roam the tundra outside Churchill, Manitoba, the Polar Bear Capital of the World.

The Tundra Buggy® will be on display at Polo Park mall June 6 and 7, alongside a basketball court, a DJ, mascots Churchill and Nanuq, and the Sea Bears Dance Crew. Players will be on site Sunday, June 7 from noon to 2 p.m. for autographs.

"When we named this team the Sea Bears, we made a commitment to symbolize Manitoba," said David Asper, Chair of the Sea Bears and co-owner of the Canadian Elite Basketball League. "The Tundra Buggy is one more way we're honouring that commitment. It's a remarkable piece of craftsmanship, and it provides a super cool gateway to our story in a way that no banner or logo ever could."

Fully electric, the Tundra Buggy is built true to the real working vehicles used in Churchill, right down to the oversized tires and the signature measurement lines along the side, traditionally used to record the size of polar bears in the field. On the Sea Bears version, those lines measure something a little different: players and fans.

Inside, the Buggy features a full bar, teal-lit and Sea Bears-branded, with a custom DJ booth on the back deck. A rooftop stage sits up top, reached by a staircase at the rear. A basketball hoop is mounted on the exterior, and teal lights on the undercarriage make it an unmistakable traffic-stopper on Winnipeg streets.

"Since the 1970s, Tundra Buggies have safely connected people with wild polar bears near Churchill and have become a globally recognized symbol of Churchill and Manitoba," says John Gunter, CEO of Frontiers North Adventures. "We're delighted to see the Sea Bears embrace that connection to engage and inspire basketball fans, while building meaningful relationships with the community of Churchill."

The Tundra Buggy was built by Noble Northern in partnership with Frontiers North Adventures, the Manitoba company that operates polar bears and northern lights tours in Churchill, and who pioneered the original Tundra Buggy experience. Frontiers North worked closely with the Sea Bears to make sure the vehicle stays true to the real thing, and the partnership extends beyond the build. The Sea Bears and Frontiers North are working together on planned off-season visits to Churchill, where the team will deliver youth programming, basketball clinics, and a community experience for the young people of the North.

"We are incredibly thankful for the amazing team at Noble Northern who made our vision come to life, and to Frontiers North for the start of a very special partnership," said Rhéanne Marcoux, President of the Winnipeg Sea Bears. "Churchill is in our name, in our identity, in the reason this team exists. This Buggy is our way of making sure that connection is visible every single game night, and it's just the beginning of what we want to build with the North."

The Tundra Buggy makes its first appearance at Canada Life Centre on Friday, June 12, when the Sea Bears host the Calgary Surge, and it will be a fixture in the South Pole for every remaining home game this season. Fans are encouraged to visit, grab a drink, shoot a hoop, and find out where they measure up.







Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from June 6, 2026

Winnipeg Sea Bears Unveil the Sea Bears Tundra Buggy - Winnipeg Sea Bears

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.