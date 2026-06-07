Bandits Victorious in First Pro Basketball Game Played in Kelowna

Published on June 6, 2026 under Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Vancouver Bandits News Release









Vancouver Bandits' Grant Shephard

(Vancouver Bandits) Vancouver Bandits' Grant Shephard(Vancouver Bandits)

KELOWNA, BC - A change of scenery didn't stop the Vancouver Bandits' wrecking crew in Kelowna on Saturday night.

The Bandits cruised to a dominant 105-85 win over the Saskatoon Mamba as part of the first ever Kelowna HOOPFEST.

Jarkel Joiner (23 points) and Tyrese Samuel (22 points) led the team while Miller Kopp followed with 16 points, eight rebounds and four assists.

With this win, the Bandits boast a 6-2 record and are winners of five of their last six games.

Kelowna native Grant Sheppard also chipped in with a CEBL career-high 10 points and three rebounds on perfect five-for-five efficiency from the floor.

Shephard credited his hometown fans for a jolt of support.

"I just had that extra energy and passion tonight. I want to play my best but tonight it was just for Kelowna," said Shephard.

"This whole stadium reminds me of Langley Events Centre. The atmosphere and the fans were great."

Bandits head coach Kyle Julius also applauded the atmosphere at Prospera Place as "tremendous" and said his team felt the support from the fans for all four quarters.

"I knew it was going to be good, but this was better than I could've expected," he said.

Julius praised Shephard's play and his ability to enter action without seeing heavy minutes.

"He doesn't complain. He comes in everyday with a smile and he's locked and loaded and ready to go," said Julius.

The Bandits controlled the game from the opening tip, jumping out to a 23-3 lead in the first quarter.

The lead would only build, extending to as many as 21 points in the opening half and eventually 29 points as the game went on. Samuel scored 13 of his 22 points by halftime.

Eight Bandits were on the scoresheet, including seven points and nine rebounds from standout rookie Dominic Parolin.

Everything went right for Bandits tonight as they shot 12-27 from three point land and forced the Mamba into a hole that was too deep to climb out of.

"To play the way we did feels great," said Julius.

The Bandits are back in action at Envision Financial Court at Langley Events Centre on June 13 to battle the Ottawa BlackJacks in the second game of a three game home stand.

Recap for release by Rois Chand

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Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from June 6, 2026

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