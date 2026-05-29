Bandits Sign Brooklyn Nets G League Starter Dre Davis

Published on May 29, 2026 under Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Vancouver Bandits News Release









Guard Dre Davis II with the Long Island Nets

(Vancouver Bandits) Guard Dre Davis II with the Long Island Nets(Vancouver Bandits)

LANGLEY, BC - The Vancouver Bandits announced Friday that former Brooklyn Nets G League guard Dre Davis II has signed with the club for the remainder of the 2026 Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) season.

Originally from Indianapolis, IN, Davis began his first professional season with the Brooklyn Nets' NBA Summer League season before joining the club's NBA G League affiliate, Long Island Nets, where he averaged 7.0 points and 2.5 rebounds in 37 games played. Following the conclusion of the Nets' season, Davis signed for a brief stint with Venezuelan club Piratas de La Guaira.

Davis played his collegiate basketball at Louisville and Seton Hall before finishing his senior season at Ole Miss. During his senior year in 2024-25, he appeared and started in all 34 games for the Rebels while averaging 10.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game.

Davis will wear number 34 with the Bandits.

All CEBL regular season games including playoffs will be live-streamed on the CEBL's OTT platform, CEBL+, the CEBL Mobile app, the CBC Gem app and the CBC Sports YouTube channel. Marquee games will air nationally on CBC TV.

More information is available at thebandits.ca and @vancouverbandits on Instagram and TikTok, as well as @vancitybandits on Facebook and Twitter.

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Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from May 29, 2026

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