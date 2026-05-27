Vancouver Bandits Announce Full Weekend of Events for Kelowna HOOPFEST

Published on May 26, 2026 under Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Vancouver Bandits News Release







KELOWNA, BC - The Vancouver Bandits and City of Kelowna announced Tuesday the full lineup of events surrounding Kelowna HOOPFEST, a weekend-long celebration of basketball culture in British Columbia's Interior highlighted by the first-ever Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) regular season game at Prospera Place on Saturday, June 6th.

The marquee event of the weekend will feature the Bandits taking on the Saskatoon Mamba at 6:00 p.m. PT in what marks the first professional basketball game in CEBL history hosted in the Okanagan.

Kelowna HOOPFEST will also include youth basketball tournaments, coaching and dance clinics, fan activations, and an outdoor streetball showcase following the Bandits game.

"Kelowna HOOPFEST is about bringing communities together through basketball and creating a full weekend experience for fans, players, coaches, and families across British Columbia," said Dylan Kular, President of the Vancouver Bandits. "From youth tournaments to clinics to the energy of professional basketball inside Prospera Place, this weekend is an opportunity to celebrate how much the game continues to grow throughout the province."

"Kelowna is excited to welcome the Vancouver Bandits and the Canadian Elite Basketball League to Prospera Place for the first professional basketball game of its kind in our city," said Mayor Tom Dyas. "Kelowna HOOPFEST brings together youth, families, athletes, and fans for a full weekend that celebrates the growth of basketball in our community while showcasing Kelowna as premier event-hosing city. It is an opportunity to bring people together, activate our downtown, and highlight the positive impact sport and community events have in Kelowna."

KELOWNA HOOPFEST SCHEDULE

HOOPFEST Youth Tournament

June 5-7, 2026

More than 90 teams from across British Columbia will compete throughout the weekend at gyms across Kelowna.

Bandits Dance Crew Workshop

Presented by Bandits Dance Crew & Village Dance Academy

Friday, June 5, 2026

Location: Village Dance Academy

6:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. PT: Marius Ortanez & Youney Terefe - Bandits Dance Crew Members

7:30 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. PT: Francis Aranton & Kelsey Martin - Bandits Dance Crew Choreographers

Dance workshop sessions open to dancers of all skills, led by members of the Bandits Dance Crew. Registration and payment required, visit www.thebandits.ca/kelowna-hoopfest.

Kelowna HOOPFEST Fan Zone

Presented by Otter Co-op & Angry Otter Liquor

Saturday, June 6, 2026, 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. PT

Location: Outside Prospera Place

Fans are invited to arrive early and experience the Kelowna HOOPFEST Fan Zone featuring pre-game activities, entertainment, and community activities outside Prospera Place leading into tip-off.

Kelowna HOOPFEST Game - Vancouver Bandits vs. Saskatoon Mamba

Presented by Westland Insurance & Kelowna Minor Basketball Association

Saturday, June 6, 2026, 6:00 p.m. PT tip-off

Location: Prospera Place

Canada's professional basketball league will tip-off inside Prospera Place for the first time ever as the Bandits and Mamba battle in a marquee regular season matchup. Fans can expect a high-energy game experience featuring non-stop entertainment and elite professional basketball action.

Tickets are moving quickly and fans are encouraged to secure their seats today, visit www.thebandits.ca/kelowna-hoopfest.

Bandits Coaches Seminar

Presented by Chances Kelowna

Saturday, June 6, 2026, Post-Game

Location: Manhattan Point restaurant at Prospera Place

The Bandits coaching staff will host a free coaches clinic following the game for fans who purchased tickets to the Bandits vs. Mamba matchup.

Free for all fans with a ticket to the Vancouver Bandits game.

Bandits Run The Ones

Saturday, June 6, 2026, 8:30 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. PT

Location: City Park basketball court

Following the game, the Bandits will host the first-ever "Run The Ones," a 1v1 outdoor streetball tournament under the lights at Kelowna's City Park. Admission is free and all Bandits ticket holders are invited to attend and watch the action.

For tickets and more information on Kelowna HOOPFEST, visit www.thebandits.ca/kelowna-hoopfest.







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