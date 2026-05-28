Bandits Re-Sign Kelowna Product Grant Shephard

Published on May 28, 2026 under Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Vancouver Bandits News Release









Vancouver Bandits forward Grant Shephard

(Vancouver Bandits) Vancouver Bandits forward Grant Shephard(Vancouver Bandits)

LANGLEY, BC - The Vancouver Bandits announced Thursday the signing of forward Grant Shephard for the remainder of the 2026 Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) season. A product of Kelowna, Shephard returns to the Bandits for a fourth season after previously spending time with the organization in 2019 as a Developmental Player, as well as during the 2023 and 2025 campaigns.

Most recently, the 6-foot-10 forward played the 2025-26 overseas season with CSB Corona Brasov in Romania. His three-year professional career includes stints in Portugal, Estonia and Sweden.

During the 2025 CEBL season, Shephard played in six games for Vancouver, averaging 3.7 points and 2.3 rebounds on .833 shooting from the field. This will be Shephard's fourth stint with the Bandits and fifth overall in the CEBL; his time with the club includes an appearance in the club's first-ever game on May 9. 2019.

Shephard began his collegiate career at the University of British Columbia before finishing at Carleton University, where he captured back-to-back U SPORTS national championships in 2022 and 2023.

He also earned two medals with Canada Basketball at both the junior and senior level, including gold at the 2017 FIBA U19 World Cup and silver at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Prior to completing his high school basketball at the prestigious Montverde Academy in Florida, Shephard attended Kelowna Secondary. Shephard helped guide the Owls to a B.C. AAAA provincial championship in 2016 while he took home MVP honours as a junior.

The Bandits will bring CEBL basketball to the Okanagan for their next home game on Saturday, June 6. This neutral-site matchup against the Saskatoon Mamba at Prospera Place is part of the inaugural Kelowna HOOPFEST, hosted in partnership with the City of Kelowna. Fans can secure tickets and learn more about Kelowna HOOPFEST by visiting https://www.thebandits.ca/kelowna-hoopfest.

Bandits Single Game Tickets and additional 2026 ticket options can be purchased here.

All CEBL regular season games including playoffs will be live-streamed on the CEBL's OTT platform, CEBL+, the CEBL Mobile app, the CBC Gem app and the CBC Sports YouTube channel. Marquee games will air nationally on CBC TV.

More information is available at thebandits.ca and @vancouverbandits on Instagram and TikTok, as well as @vancitybandits on Facebook and Twitter.

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Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from May 28, 2026

Bandits Re-Sign Kelowna Product Grant Shephard - Vancouver Bandits

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