Winnipeg Sea Bears Launch Foundation to Expand Youth Opportunity Through Sport

Published on June 4, 2026 under Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Winnipeg Sea Bears News Release







WINNIPEG, Manitoba - The Winnipeg Sea Bears are proud to announce the launch of the Winnipeg Sea Bears Foundation, a new charitable initiative dedicated to improving the health and well-being of Manitoban youth by removing barriers to sport and investing in public basketball spaces across the province. The Foundation builds on the Sea Bears' community-focused work and aims to create more opportunities for young people to play, connect, and thrive.

"Basketball has the power to bring people together, build confidence, and create opportunity," said Rhéanne Marcoux, President of the Winnipeg Sea Bears. "This launch is about making sure more Manitoban youth can experience those benefits, both on and off the court, while adding beauty to our province."

Much of the Foundation's court work is carried out in close partnership with Buckets & Borders, a community organization devoted to refurbishing public basketball courts and strengthening neighbourhoods through the game. Together, they are turning worn-down courts into spaces where young people want to gather and play.

"Buckets & Borders has proudly worked alongside the Winnipeg Sea Bears for years, united by a shared commitment to grow the game and bring people together across Manitoba," said Justin Lee, CEO & Co-Founder of Buckets & Borders. "The formation of The Winnipeg Sea Bears Foundation is a testament to the Sea Bears' commitment to leading the way in community impact within professional sports in Canada. We're grateful to continue this partnership with an organization that matches our dedication to the game and the people who play it."

This year, the Foundation's court refurbishment projects will revitalize public courts in Killarney and at Gordon Bell High School. The Killarney court is expected to be completed in late summer 2026, with the Gordon Bell court following in early fall. The Gordon Bell project is made possible in part by the generous support of TelPay, whose funding is helping bring the court back to life for the surrounding community.

The Foundation launches with significant momentum, supported by a $300,000 seed gift from David Asper, Chair of the Sea Bears and co-owner of the Canadian Elite Basketball League. The contribution will help fund the Foundation's first wave of court projects and youth access programs.

"A basketball court is one of the most democratic places in any community. It doesn't ask where you come from or what your family earns - it just asks you to show up and play," said David Asper. "That open door changes lives, and I've seen it happen. I'm proud to help launch this Foundation because every young Manitoban deserves that chance, and I hope many others will join us to help build it."

The Sea Bears and the Foundation are also committed to building on their existing partnership with Basketball Manitoba to grow the game at every level. That means investing not only in athletes and players, but in the coaches and officials who make the game possible across the province.

The Foundation is led by Executive Director Katie Dicks, a community-minded leader with more than a decade of experience in community relations, partnership development, event leadership, and program delivery. Her work spans community campaigns, charitable giving and sponsorships, and youth and outreach programs, from school visits and reading programs to bullying prevention and family events. Known for a collaborative approach that pairs heart with organization, she is focused on expanding access to basketball, strengthening youth programming, and creating opportunities that inspire the next generation.

"From our earliest days as a team, we've seen how sport can change a young person's life," said Katie Dicks. "This Foundation allows us to deepen that impact, making long-term investments in courts, in kids, and in the communities that support us."

The Winnipeg Sea Bears Foundation is a Manitoba-based charitable organization dedicated to youth health, opportunity, and access to basketball. Individuals and organizations can support the Foundation through one-time donations, monthly giving, corporate sponsorships, and in-kind partnerships.







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Winnipeg Sea Bears Launch Foundation to Expand Youth Opportunity Through Sport - Winnipeg Sea Bears

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