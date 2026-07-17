Bandits Re-Sign Surrey, BC Product James Karnik

Published on July 17, 2026 under Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Vancouver Bandits News Release









Vancouver Bandits forward James Karnik

(Vancouver Bandits) Vancouver Bandits forward James Karnik(Vancouver Bandits)

LANGLEY, BC - The Vancouver Bandits announced Friday that the club has re-signed homegrown talent James Karnik for the remainder of the 2026 Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) season.

A 6-foot-9 forward from Surrey, B.C., Karnik is set to compete in his fourth CEBL campaign. He has appeared in 29 games for the club dating back to the 2022 season, averaging 10.4 points, 6.9 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game.

During the 2025-26 season, Karnik suited up for three different teams: Neptunas Klaipeda in Lithuania, Basquet Girona in Spain, and IHC Apes in Mongolia, where he helped the latter to a domestic championship. His international career also featured previous playing stints in Switzerland and the Netherlands.

Karnik represents the Czech Republic in international FIBA play by way of naturalized citizenship. His most recent call up to the national team was for the 2027 FIBA World Cup European Qualifiers, which were held earlier this month.

Prior to turning professional, Karnik played five years of NCAA DI basketball between Lehigh University (2017-20) and Boston College (2020-22), while he played high school basketball at Earl Marriott Secondary in Surrey and BC Christian Academy in Port Coquitlam before transferring to Orangeville Prep in Mono, Ont.

Bandits Single Game Tickets and additional 2026 ticket options can be purchased here.

All CEBL regular season games including playoffs will be live-streamed on the CEBL's OTT platform, CEBL+, the CEBL Mobile app, the CBC Gem app and the CBC Sports YouTube channel. Marquee games will air nationally on CBC TV.

More information is available at thebandits.ca and @vancouverbandits on Instagram and TikTok, as well as @vancitybandits on Facebook and Twitter.

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Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from July 17, 2026

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