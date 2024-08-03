Sea Bears' Season Ends with 84-82 Loss to Calgary

August 3, 2024 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Winnipeg Sea Bears News Release







Despite seeing a first half 18-point lead evaporate down the stretch, the Calgary Surge held on for an 84-82 win over the Winnipeg Sea Bears in the Western Conference Play-In game on Friday.

With the game tied at 82-82 and both teams needing just one more basket in order to advance to the West Semifinal, it was fitting that Calgary, a team that hangs its hat on getting stops, found offence through its defence as Mathieu Kamba got a steal that put a packed WinSport Event Centre crowd on its feet before Corey Davis Jr. drove down the left side of the floor and hit a baseline fadeaway to seal the deal.

