Surge Hold on for 84-82 Win Over Sea Bears, Advance to West Semifinal
August 3, 2024 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) News Release
Despite seeing a first half 18-point lead evaporate down the stretch, the Calgary Surge held on for an 84-82 win over the Winnipeg Sea Bears in the Western Conference Play-In game on Friday.
With the game tied at 82-82 and both teams needing just one more basket in order to advance to the West Semifinal, it was fitting that Calgary, a team that hangs its hat on getting stops, found offence through its defence as Mathieu Kamba got a steal that put a packed WinSport Event Centre crowd on its feet before Corey Davis Jr. drove down the left side of the floor and hit a baseline fadeaway to seal the deal.
"For Corey to take that on his when we really needed it," Surge head coach Tyrell Vernon said following the win. "It was a huge shot, and it was a testament to who he is."
• Discuss this story on the Canadian Elite Basketball League message board...
Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from August 3, 2024
- Sea Bears' Season Ends with 84-82 Loss to Calgary - Winnipeg Sea Bears
- Surge Hold on for 84-82 Win Over Sea Bears, Advance to West Semifinal - CEBL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.