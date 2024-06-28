Sea Bears Release Centre Byron Mullens

June 28, 2024 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Winnipeg Sea Bears centre Byron Mullens

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Sea Bears of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced Friday the release of centre Byron Mullens. Mullens has averaged 7.7 points in 18.2 minutes of play per game this season.

Following positive internal discussions, Mullens has chosen to pursue opportunities in the Asian market where he is in contract talks with several teams.

"We have agreed to release Byron for him to meet personally with teams and have the flexibility to travel overseas to achieve his goal. Byron was outstanding with our young players and I enjoyed working with him in Winnipeg," said Sea Bears head coach and general manager, Mike Taylor.

"We appreciate Byron helping our team this season and we wish him success in locking down his next contract and into the future."

The Sea Bears are next in action Tuesday, July 3 at Canada Life Centre when they take on the Edmonton Stingers. Tip-off is slated for 7 p.m. For tickets, visit seabears.ca/tickets.

