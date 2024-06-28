New-Look Honey Badgers Come Back to Clip Alliance in Wild Finish

Brampton Honey Badgers battle the Montreal Alliance

A renovated Honey Badgers squad appears to have come together quickly.

Brampton came back from down 12 points at half to beat the Montreal Alliance 90-87 on Friday at Verdun Auditorium.

The Honey Badgers improved to 4-8 with the loss, while Montreal fell to 3-9.

