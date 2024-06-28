Justin Wright-Foreman Sets CEBL Record in Sea Bears 94-82 Win Over River Lions

June 28, 2024 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) News Release









Winnipeg Sea Bears' Justin Wright-Foreman in action

() Winnipeg Sea Bears' Justin Wright-Foreman in action()

Justin Wright-Foreman's 22 points and CEBL single-game record 16 assists led the Winnipeg Sea Bears (6-5) to their third consecutive win with a decisive 94-82 victory over the Niagara River Lions (6-4) on Thursday night.

Wright-Foreman, who also had six rebounds in the win, waited until the picture-perfect moment to make history. Tied for the previous league record of 15 assists (Marek Klassen) and Winnipeg one point away from the Target Score of 93, he dished the ball underneath to Emmanuel Akot who delivered the game-winning layup and a new league record for Wright-Foreman in dramatic fashion.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Elite Basketball League message board...





Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from June 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.