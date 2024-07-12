Sea Bears Fall 96-84 to Rattlers
July 12, 2024 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)
Winnipeg Sea Bears News Release
The Saskatchewan Rattlers (6-9) finally tasted victory again after a month of losses as they picked up a 96-84 win over the Winnipeg Sea Bears (7-7) on Thursday night.
The Rattlers may still be fifth in the West despite the win, but as they snapped a seven-game losing streak they remain within striking distance. Teddy Allen led the charge as he finished with 21 points against his former squad, hitting five threes on a 41 per cent clip while racking up five rebounds and six assists. Emmanuel Bandoumel and Cody John also chipped in with 19 and 18 points, respectively.
