Rattlers Snap Seven-Game Skid with 96-84 Win Over Sea Bears
July 12, 2024 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) News Release
The Saskatchewan Rattlers (6-9) finally tasted victory again after a month of losses as they picked up a 96-84 win over the Winnipeg Sea Bears (7-7) on Thursday night.
The Rattlers may still be fifth in the West despite the win, but as they snapped a seven-game losing streak they remain within striking distance. Teddy Allen led the charge as he finished with 21 points against his former squad, hitting five threes on a 41 per cent clip while racking up five rebounds and six assists. Emmanuel Bandoumel and Cody John also chipped in with 19 and 18 points, respectively.
Images from this story
|
Saskatchewan Rattlers on game night
• Discuss this story on the Canadian Elite Basketball League message board...
Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from July 12, 2024
- Vancouver Bandits Stumble On The Road Versus Calgary Surge - Vancouver Bandits
- Sea Bears Fall 96-84 to Rattlers - Winnipeg Sea Bears
- Rattlers Snap Seven-Game Skid with 96-84 Win Over Sea Bears - CEBL
- Short-Handed Surge Scrape Past Bandits for 2nd Straight Win - CEBL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.