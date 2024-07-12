Short-Handed Surge Scrape Past Bandits for 2nd Straight Win

Absent five key players from its lineup, Calgary continued to show its resilience.

The Surge outlasted the Vancouver Bandits 97-94 on Thursday at WinSport Arena, their second straight victory over a top-two team in the Western Conference after also beating the Edmonton Stingers two days earlier.

In the Edmonton game, Calgary overcame the loss of a trio of players - Gabe Osabuohien, Justin Lewis and Trhae Mitchell - who went to Las Vegas for NBA Summer League.

