Short-Handed Surge Scrape Past Bandits for 2nd Straight Win
July 12, 2024 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) News Release
Absent five key players from its lineup, Calgary continued to show its resilience.
The Surge outlasted the Vancouver Bandits 97-94 on Thursday at WinSport Arena, their second straight victory over a top-two team in the Western Conference after also beating the Edmonton Stingers two days earlier.
In the Edmonton game, Calgary overcame the loss of a trio of players - Gabe Osabuohien, Justin Lewis and Trhae Mitchell - who went to Las Vegas for NBA Summer League.
