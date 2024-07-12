Vancouver Bandits, City of Pitt Meadows Partner to Announce Cst. Rick O'Brien Court in Honour of RCMP Officer

July 12, 2024 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Vancouver Bandits News Release







PITT MEADOWS, B.C. - The Vancouver Bandits announced Wednesday that the club has partnered with the City of Pitt Meadows and various sponsors to support the refurbishment of its outdoor basketball court at the Pitt Meadows Family Recreation Centre.

The refreshed court will be unveiled and renamed as "Constable Rick O'Brien Court" in honour of the decorated Mountie, who served in the Ridge Meadows community since 2016.

Const. O'Brien was tragically shot and killed in the line of duty on September 22, 2023. A beloved husband to Nicole O'Brien, the updated court named in Rick's honour will be revealed on Thursday, July 25 at 2 p.m. PT as part of a ribbon cutting ceremony that will also feature the grand opening of the "Constable Rick O'Brien Youth Lounge" at the Pitt Meadows Family Recreation Centre.

"The Bandits are honoured to work in close contact with the City of Pitt Meadows, Nicole O'Brien and supporting partners to bring this edition of our Court Projects program to life. Rick was a hero that believed that sports can inspire youth and bring people together. This collaboration pays tribute to his focus on community engagement and creating positive relationships between youth and law enforcement," said Bandits team president Dylan Kular.

The recreation centre was a space that Rick frequented throughout his seven years of dedicated service. He would often be found visiting the youth lounge or shooting hoops with kids outdoors.

In addition to being a leader in the community, Rick was a husband and father to six children. The O'Brien family often attended Bandits games and supported the club's game days at Langley Events Centre (LEC).

The updated lounge and court named in O'Brien's honour will pay tribute to his legacy of connecting with youth and will serve as safe and inclusive spaces for everyone to enjoy.

"I am incredibly honored to have this basketball court named after my husband, Cst. Rick O'Brien.

Rick was passionate about connecting with youth and believed in the power of sports to bring communities together. The Cst. Rick O'Brien Basketball Court, in partnership with the Vancouver Bandits and the City of Pitt Meadows, is a wonderful tribute to his legacy. It will be a place where youth and law enforcement can come together, build friendships and create lasting memories. This court embodies Rick's vision of unity and community and I am excited to see his dream come to life," Nicole O'Brien said.

The ribbon cutting event on July 25th will include local dignitaries, supporting sponsors that have helped make the facility updates possible and other special guests. A barbeque and other activities hosted by the City of Pitt Meadows and Vancouver Bandits are also planned as part of the special day.

