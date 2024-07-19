Sea Bears Announce Opening of Upper Deck for Regular Season Finale July 23

July 19, 2024 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

The Winnipeg Sea Bears of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced Friday the opening of Canada Life Centre's upper bowl for their final regular-season home game Tuesday, July 23 against the Calgary Surge. The move comes in response to high demand as the club nears the finale of its second campaign.

The Sea Bears opened the 300 level for the first time in 2023 for their Aug. 4 home playoff matchup with the Edmonton Stingers. That contest saw a season-high 10,580 fans pack Canada Life Centre. Tuesday's game will be the first time since then that the team has opened the upper level.

Labelled "Fan Appreciation Night," the game will feature additional giveaways, contests and game-day programming. Fans will have the chance to win VIP on-court experiences and meet the full roster of Sea Bears players for post-game autographs. For more information about Fan Appreciation Night, click here.

"We're excited to create the opportunity for more fans to join us as we cap off what has been a fantastic second season of Sea Bears basketball," said Jason Smith, the team's president.

The game will mark the first half of a home-and-home series with the Surge, who currently sit one place above Winnipeg in the Western Conference's third seed. Having already picked up a win against the Sea Bears at WinSport Arena on June 9, Calgary can secure the seeding tiebreaker by winning either of the back-to-back matchups.

Tickets in the 300 level start at $18 plus taxes and fees. To reserve yours, visit seabears.ca/tickets.

