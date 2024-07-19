Mitch Creek's Double-Double Elevates Bandits to Ninth Home Victory of the Season

July 19, 2024 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) News Release









Vancouver Bandits and Winnipeg Sea Bears in action

The Vancouver Bandits (12-5) feel right at home in the Langley Events Centre, knocking off the Winnipeg Sea Bears (7-9) 103-92 to earn their ninth victory in their own building this season.

Less than a week after swiping the first game of this home-and-home series, Bandits big man Mitch Creek once again erupted for a game-high 31 points and 11 rebounds.

