Mitch Creek's Double-Double Elevates Bandits to Ninth Home Victory of the Season
July 19, 2024 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) News Release
The Vancouver Bandits (12-5) feel right at home in the Langley Events Centre, knocking off the Winnipeg Sea Bears (7-9) 103-92 to earn their ninth victory in their own building this season.
Less than a week after swiping the first game of this home-and-home series, Bandits big man Mitch Creek once again erupted for a game-high 31 points and 11 rebounds.
