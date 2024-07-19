Bandits Wrap-Up Regular Season with 9-1 Record After Dismantling Winnipeg

July 19, 2024 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Vancouver Bandits News Release







LANGLEY, BC - There's no place like home, especially for the Vancouver Bandits.

The Bandits wrapped up the home portion of their regular season schedule with a 103-92 victory over the visiting Winnipeg Sea Bears on Thursday night at Langley Events Centre. It left Vancouver with a 9-1 mark on their home court eight of those wins coming by double digits and a 20-point average margin of victory.

And it very well may be their final time in front of the faithful fans as they get set to embark on a three-game Eastern road swing to close out the Canadian Elite Basketball League regular season with stops in Brampton (July 25), Scarborough (July 26) and Montréal (July 28).

Sitting in first place in the Western Conference with a 12-5 record, Vancouver needs one win in their final three games to seucure second place while two victories would clinch top spot and the automatic berth to Championship Weekend in Montreal.

And in Thursday's win over the Sea Bears, it was one of the newest Bandits players who was making his home debut leading the way as Mitch Creek scored a game-high 31 points and 11 rebounds.

"There's a reason why he has the resume he has, getting paid the money he is getting paid. He's a leader, a hell of a player... left-hand, right-hand, jump shot...you can't stop him," said Vancouver's Nick Ward.

Ward typically starts but came off the bench, finishing with 16 points, six rebounds and three assists.

"He has played at the level that all of these players in the CEBL are trying to get to. His leadership, his passion for his teammates, his willingness to do whatever the staff needs him to do, is absolutely incredible," added Vancouver coach Kyle Julius, calling him not only one of the best big men in the league, but also someone who can play the perimeter when required and hit his outside shots.

In his first three games in a Bandits uniform Creek is averaging 28.7 points per game and he is converting nearly 65 percent of his two-point field goals.

"His touch around the rim is incredible," the coach marveled.

The game began with a back-and-forth first quarter with Winnipeg up by five points before a 10-0 run gave the Bandits the lead for good. Ahead 25-21 after 10 minutes, they extended the advantage to 60-40 at the half and 82-65 through three quarters.

The Sea Bears did battle back to get the deficit down to seven points twice (including in Target Score Time) as Vancouver went cold on the offensive end, finally winning when Creek secured an offensive rebound and passed the ball along to Tazé Moore, whose floating jumper ended things.

Moore's final stat line read 25 points, six rebounds, four steals and a pair of assists, leaving him two assists shy of setting a new CEBL single-season record. The current record is 110.

Zach Copeland added 17 points and eight rebounds while Kur Jongkuch got the nod in the starting five and finished with eight points and six rebounds. Duane Notice chipped in with five points, six rebounds, six assists and a pair of steals.

The Bandits won the rebounding battle 50-32, hauling down 17 boards on the offensive end alone.

Despite a better showing in the fourth quarter and down the stretch, the deficit was too much to overcome for a struggling Sea Bears squad which lost its fourth in a row to fall to 7-9. They do still hold a 1.5-game lead over Saskatchewan (their next opponent) for the fourth and final Western Conference playoff spot.

"It was just a situation where we got behind and couldn't dig out of it, but let's give credit to the Bandits," said Winnipeg coach Mike Taylor.

He was referring to a second quarter where the Sea Bears struggled to score, generating just 19 points in that 10-minute period.

"And this has been our trouble on the road where the game gives us some natural adversity," he said, referring to the team's 1-7 record away from Canada Life Centre. "We did not execute and create good shots for ourselves, that gave them some transition opportunities and they got some easy baskets. We dug a hole."

Winnipeg had six players reach double figures, but no player scored more than 14 with Simon Hildebrandt and Stephane Ingo each reaching that total. Both came off the bench and the pair were part of the four reserves who scored 12 or more points. Among the starters, Justin Wright-Foreman and Scottie Lindsey each had 13.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Elite Basketball League message board...





Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from July 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.