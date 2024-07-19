Stingers Survive Late Rattlers Rally to Snap 3-Game Skid
July 19, 2024 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) News Release
The Saskatchewan Rattlers were dealt another blow to their fading playoff hopes on Thursday.
A 91-87 loss to the Edmonton Stingers at home at the SaskTel Centre in Saskatoon means the Rattlers now sit at 6-11 and remain 1.5 games back of the Winnipeg Sea Bears (7-10) for the final post-season spot in the Western Conference.
It appeared the urgency of the situation suddenly hit Saskatchewan in Target Score Time - yet ultimately, it proved too little, too late.
Images from this story
|
Edmonton Stingers celebrate win
