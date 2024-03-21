Scrappy's Scholars Reading Club Bookmarks Are Now Available

Niles, Ohio - The Scrappers are excited to partner with the Warren-Trumbull Public Library and reward local kids for reading with Scrappy's Scholars Reading Club during the 2024 season.

Joining Scrappy's Scholars Reading Club is completely free and is perfect for individual kids and families, classrooms, homeschools, daycares, or kids clubs.

Students who read six books can bring their completed Reading Club Bookmark to the Chevy All Stars Box Office in exchange for two free general admission tickets for a Reading Club Recognition Game on June 8, July 5, July 21, August 4, or August 16.

The Scrappers will honor Scrappy's Scholars Reading Club students on the field before each Reading Club Recognition Game.

If your student, classroom, homeschool, daycare, or kids club is interested in being a part of Scrappy's Scholars Reading Club, please fill out the online form here: https://forms.gle/eBzBDcpj1pTNLBRf6

The 2024 Scrappers season is presented by Foxconn. The Mahoning Valley Scrappers are one of six founding member teams in the MLB Draft League, joining the Frederick Keys, State College Spikes, Trenton Thunder, West Virginia Black Bears and Williamsport Crosscutters. The Scrappers are set to open the 2024 season at Eastwood Field on Friday, June 7 against the Frederick Keys. Scrappers ticket packages and sponsorship opportunities are on sale now. For more information, visit mvscrappers.com.

