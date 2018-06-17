Scrappers Stay Perfect With Ninth Inning Magic

June 17, 2018 - New York-Penn League (NYPL) - Mahoning Valley Scrappers News Release





(Niles, OH)-The Mahoning Valley Scrappers did something on Sunday afternoon that they have not accomplished since 2009. With a 10-9 walk off win over the West Virginia Black Bears, the Scrappers moved to 3-0 on the season. The last time the Scrappers started 3-0 was 2009 when the team won their first five games.

The Scrappers and Black Bears exchanged runs in the first inning before West Virginia took the lead with runs in the fourth and fifth inning.

In the bottom of the fifth, the Scrappers would take their first lead of the game. The inning started when the first three Scrappers walked on 12 consecutive pitches to load the bases with no outs. Gabriel Mejia and Tyler Freeman would both drive in runs before Mitch Reeves delivered the big blow. With two outs and one on Reeves blasted a two run homer, his second in as many games to cap a five run inning.

The Scrappers added solo runs in the sixth and seventh inning. Simeon Lucas connected on a solo homer in the sixth and Henry Pujols added a solo homer in the seventh.

West Virginia would come roaring back in the top of the eighth inning with four runs to tie the game again. Felix Vinico hit a two run homer and Edison Lantigua added an RBI triple.

Clark Scolamiero led off the bottom of the ninth inning with a walk. With a 3-1 count on Reeves, Scolamiero stole second base to put the game winning run in scoring position. On the next pitch Reeves delivered again. He singled to left to score Scolamiero and give the Scrappers their second walk off win in the first three games.

Cameron Mingo (1-0) started and took a no decision with 5.1 innings of work. He allowed 5 runs, 3 earned, on 8 hits. Mingo walked 2 and struck out 5. Jordan Scheftz worked 2.0 innings in relief. Scheftz scattered 4 hits and allowed 3 runs, all earned. Luis Santos (2-0) picked up the win in 1.2 innings of work. Santos allowed 1 earned run on 2 hits. He did not walk a batter and struck out 1.

The Scrappers (3-0) now head to State College to start a three game series with the State College Spikes on Monday night. Adoni Kery will get the start. First pitch is set for 7:05. The Scrappers return home on Thursday, June 21st to face the Auburn Doubledays. Get your tickets now at mvscrappers.com or by calling 330-505-0000 or visiting the Chevy All-Stars box office at Eastwood Field.

• Discuss this story on the New York-Penn League message board...





New York-Penn League Stories from June 17, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.