Scrappers Single Games Ticket Go on Sale Friday, April 4 at 10am

March 31, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Mahoning Valley Scrappers single game tickets will go on sale Friday, April 4, 2024 at 10am. Tickets will be available online at www.mvscrappers.com, by calling 330-505-0000 or at the Chevy All-Stars Box Office at Eastwood Field. Single game ticket prices start at $7.

The Scrappers will play 40 home games during the 2025 season from June to the end of August starting with Opening Night at Eastwood Field on Wednesday, June 4 at 7:05pm against the State College Spikes. A full promotional schedule for the 2025 season will soon be announced. Ticket packages are on sale now at mvscrappers.com.

The Mahoning Valley Scrappers 2025 season is presented by Foxconn. Opening Night at Eastwood Field is on Wednesday, June 4th against the State College Spikes. Scrappers ticket packages and sponsorship opportunities are available now. For more information, visit www.mvscrappers.com.

