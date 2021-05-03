Scrappers Single Game Tickets on Sale Friday, May 7

NILES, OH -Mahoning Valley Scrappers single game tickets will go on sale Friday, May 7, 2021 at 8:30am. Tickets will be available online at www.mvscrappers.com, by calling 330-505-0000 or at the Chevy All-Stars Box Office at Eastwood Field. Single game ticket prices range from $8 to $13.

Opening Day at Eastwood Field is Wednesday, May 26 at 7:05pm against the State College Spikes. The home opener will feature a post-game fireworks show presented by Meijer, Trumbull Regional Medical Center, The Seasons, 21 WFMJ & WBCB. Fireworks courtesy of Phantom Fireworks. Advance ticket purchase is encouraged.

New for 2021- Reserve your space at a picnic table in the Bullpen Bar & Grille, presented by Bud Light. Tickets are $20 and include $10 loaded value on your ticket (minimum 4 seat purchase required).

The Scrappers encourage digital ticketing options for the 2021 season. Print at home tickets and mobile paperless ticket entry is recommended.

Mahoning Valley is one of six founding members of the MLB Draft League, joining the Frederick Keys, the State College Spikes, the Trenton Thunder, the West Virginia Black Bears and the Williamsport Crosscutters. For more information, visit mvscrappers.com or contact the front office at 330-505-0000.

