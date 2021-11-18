Scrappers Seek Host Families for 2022 Season

NILES, OH - The Mahoning Valley Scrappers are looking for families that are interested in hosting a player during the 2022 Scrappers season. Host families receive an opportunity that allows them become a part of the Scrappers team, gain a new member of the family and for many, create memories that extend past the summer.

Since the Scrappers inaugural season in 1999, families in the Mahoning Valley have had the opportunity to host and provide a supportive atmosphere for players. In addition to life-long memories, host families receive the following great benefits:

Complimentary Season Tickets

Parking Pass

Use of a Suite for a Game

Discounts on Concessions and Merchandise

On-Field Recognition at a Game

Eastwood Mall Gift Card

If you are interested in this opportunity and would like to receive more information, contact Roxanne Polichetti at 330-505-0000 or email her at rherrington@mvscrappers.com.

The Mahoning Valley Scrappers are set to open the 2022 season at Eastwood Field on Thursday, June 2 against the West Virginia Black Bears. Opening Night will also feature fan favorites post-game fireworks and Buck Night. Scrappers ticket packages and sponsorship opportunities are on sale now. To stay up to date with the Scrappers in the off-season or for more information, visit mvscrappers.com or contact the front office at 330-505-0000.

