Scrappers Return to Eastwood Field June 25-27

June 22, 2021 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL) - Mahoning Valley Scrappers News Release







Vs. West Virginia BlackBears

Friday, June 25 vs. West Virginia BlackBears @ 7:05pm

It's Rock Night! Stick around after the game for a fantastic fireworks show presented by Chevy All-Stars, 21 WFMJ, WBCB and radio Mix 98.9. Tickets for A's! Bring your child's report card to the Chevy All-Stars Box Office at Eastwood Field to receive a FREE GA ticket for every A!

Saturday, June 26 vs. West Virginia BlackBears @ 7:05pm

Stick around after the game for a fantastic fireworks show presented by 717 Credit Union, Fairfield Inn Warren-Niles, Flex Strut, The Hot Dog Shoppe, 21 WFMJ, WBCB and radio Mix 98.9. Tickets for A's! Bring your child's report card to the Chevy All-Stars Box Office at Eastwood Field to receive a FREE GA ticket for every A!

Sunday, June 27 vs. West Virginia BlackBears @ 4:05 PM

Every Sunday Matters! Bring a donation of a non-perishable food item for the Second Harvest Food Bank or new children's books and receive a FREE General Admission ticket to the game. We will also be Rollin' Thru the Decades for 90's Night! All kids in attendance can run the bases following the game. Tickets for A's! Bring your child's report card to the Chevy All-Stars Box Office at Eastwood Field to receive a FREE GA ticket for every A!

Tickets are on sale now at www.mvscrappers.com, at the Chevy All Stars Box Office or contact the front office at (330)-505-0000.

