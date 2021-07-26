Scrappers Return to Eastwood Field July 27-Aug 1

Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL) - Mahoning Valley Scrappers







2021 HOMESTAND #7 JULY 27 - AUGUST 1 Vs. Williamsport Crosscutters and West Virginia BlackBears

Tuesday, July 27 vs. Williamsport Crosscutters @ 7:05pm It's TOPPS TUESDAY! The first 1,000 fans through the gates every Tuesday home game receive a 2020 Topps Bowman sample pack! It's All You Can Eat Tuesday presented by 570 WKBN! Add $15 for adults and $12 for kids on to your ticket price and you can get all you can eat hot dogs, Italian sausage, soft tacos, French fries, nachos, popcorn and soft drinks through the 7th inning! It's also Senior Discount Tuesday presented by Shepherd of the Valley. All our fans 55 or older will receive half priced Upper Box seat tickets.

Wednesday, July 28 vs. Williamsport Crosscutters @ 7:05 pm It's Bark at the Park Night presented by Sit Means Sit Mahoning Valley! Bring your dog to the ballpark! Designated Doggy Sections in the General Admission. It's Military Appreciation Night. Get two free Upper Box seat tickets with a Military ID at the Chevy All-Stars Box Office at Eastwood Field, presented by NECA/IBEW Electricians and 33 WYTV. It's also $2 Pizza Joe's Pizza Slice Night at the concessions stands throughout the game.

Thursday, July 29 vs. Williamsport Crosscutters @ 7:05pm It's Buck Night presented by Quaker Steak & Lube. Fans can get $1 General Admission tickets, $1 hot dogs and $1 drinks all game long. It's Wellness Night presented by One Health Ohio!

Friday, July 30 vs. West Virginia BlackBears @ 7:05pm THE BIG $10,000 50/50 Giveaway! The promotion will guarantee one lucky fan a minimum prize of $5,000 and charity partners Shepherd of the Valley Foundation and the Hope Foundation of the Mahoning Valley will each receive a minimum donation of $2,500. Tickets for The Big 50/50 Giveaway will be sold for $2 each and will be available once gates open at 6pm for the July 30 game. Tickets will be available during the game through the 5th inning. A winner will be drawn in the 7th inning and must be present to win the prize. Should the game be officially cancelled, the drawing will roll over to the next Scrappers home game on July 31.

Zooperstars are here! An appearance by baseball's favorite entertainer group right here at Eastwood Field all game long, presented by Fairfield Inn Warren-Niles, Farmers National Bank and Mix 98.9. Stick around after the game for a fantastic fireworks show presented by Chevy All-Stars, 21 WFMJ, WBCB and radio Mix 98.9. It's also Scout Night with a sleepover and movie.

Saturday, July 31 vs. West Virginia BlackBears @ 7:05pm It's the Ed O'Neill Bobblehead Giveaway to the first 1,000 fans presented by the Eastwood Mall Complex and 21 WFMJ. There will be a Silent Auction with sports memorabilia benefiting Akron Children's Hospital Mahoning Valley.

Sunday, August 1 vs. West Virginia BlackBears @ 4:05 PM It's Every Sunday Matters! Bring a donation of a non-perishable food item for the Second Harvest Food Bank or new children's books and receive a FREE General Admission ticket to the game. It's also Mascot Mania! Scrappy's special guests at the game will be: Sir CC (Cleveland Cavaliers), Iceburgh (Pittsburgh Penguins), Webster, Rubberta, Orbit, Homer (Akron Rubberducks), Skipper (Lake County Captains), Otto (Erie Otters HockeY), Pete the Penguin (Youngstown State University) Toasti (Schwebel's Bakery), Geoffrey the Giraffe (Toys R Us; Canada), Rooster (Canfield Fair), The Hubbard Eagle and The Junior Eagle (Hubbard Schools), The Poland Bulldog (Poland Schools), Chuck E Cheese (Chuck E Cheese's). Don't miss out on hanging out with Scrappy and his pals throughout the game! Kids run the bases following the game too!

The Scrappers 2021 season is presented by Lordstown Motors. Tickets are on sale now at www.mvscrappers.com, at the Chevy All Stars Box Office or contact the front office at (330)-505-0000.

