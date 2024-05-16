Scrappers Launch New FanCompass Platform & Partner with Gault Heating and Cooling with Furnace Giveaway

NILES, OH - The Mahoning Valley Scrappers are excited to announce the launch of a partnership with FanCompass, presented by Gault Heating and Cooling. The partnership will kick off with a Furnace Giveaway courtesy of Gault Heating and Cooling. A Lennox 196E Furnace and installation will be awarded to a Scrappers fan at the end of the season. Fans can create an account and register to win on the FanCompass platform, located at mvscrappers.com.

Throughout the season, the Scrappers will run contests, trivia, interactive games and more as a new way to engage with fans, digitally activate partnerships and connect with interactive promotional campaigns.

About FanCompass: FanCompass innovates at the intersection of sports, technology, and fan data to drive digital revenue for the global sports industry. FC CORE fan engagement data platform delivers zero and 1st party data with lead generation to build databases that ultimately drive digital sales for hundreds of individual clubs, leagues, ownership groups and brands. FanCompass was recognized by the Sports Business Journal as an SBJ Power Player of Fan Experience Technology. Learn more at fancompass.com.

About Gault Heating and Cooling: With more than six decades of HVAC contractor experience, Gault Heating and Cooling has earned a reputation for outstanding heating and air products you can trust, and the award-winning service to go with it. Their family-owned, trusted company values are evident in their exceptional customer service, master-crafted metal work, and commitment to serving the communities where they work. Visit gaultheating.com for more information.

About the Scrappers: The 2024 Scrappers season is presented by Foxconn. The Mahoning Valley Scrappers are one of six founding member teams in the MLB Draft League, joining the Frederick Keys, State College Spikes, Trenton Thunder, West Virginia Black Bears and Williamsport Crosscutters. The Scrappers are set to open the 2024 season at Eastwood Field on Friday, June 7 against the Frederick Keys. Scrappers ticket packages and sponsorship opportunities are on sale now. For more information, visit mvscrappers.com.

