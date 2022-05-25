Scrappers Homestand #1 Highlights - Opening Night June 2

2022 HOMESTAND #1 JUNE 2-5

Vs. West Virginia Black Bears

Thursday, June 2 vs. West Virginia Black Bears @ 7:05 pm

It's Opening Night at Eastwood Field! It's BUCK Night and FIREWORKS Night! It's the first Buck Night of the season presented by Quaker Steak & Lube. Fans can get $1 General Admission tickets, $1 hot dogs and $1 drinks all game long. Be sure to stick around after the game for the biggest fireworks show of the season presented by Meijer, Trumbull Regional Medical Center, 21 WFMJ, WBCB, Mix 98.9 and fireworks courtesy of Phantom Fireworks.

Friday, June 3 vs. West Virginia Black Bears @ 7:05pm

It's the second night of Back to Back Fireworks! Stick around after the game for a fantastic fireworks show presented by Fairfield Warren- Niles, 21 WFMJ, WBCB and radio Mix 98.9.

Saturday, June 4 vs. West Virginia Black Bears @ 7:05pm

The first 750 kids 12 & under through the gates will receive a Scrappers Youth Jersey courtesy of Armstrong. It's also the American Heart Association's Awareness Night.

Sunday, June 5 vs. West Virginia Black Bears @ 2:05 PM

Every Sunday Matters presented by 21 WFMJ and WBCB! Bring a donation of a non-perishable food items for the Second Harvest Food Bank or new children's books for Akron Children's Hospital Mahoning Valley and receive a FREE General Admission ticket to the game. It's Bark at the Park presented by Kent State Trumbull University Vet Tech. Bring your dog to the game! It's also an Ohio Lottery Second Chance Sunday - Buy one get one free tickets with any non-winning Ohio Lottery instant ticket. Kids stick around after the game for kids run the bases.

Tickets are on sale now at www.mvscrappers.com, at the Chevy All Stars Box Office or contact the front office at (330)-505-0000.

