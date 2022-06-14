Scrappers Back at Eastwood Field June 20-25 with Jam-Packed Promotions

Vs. Trenton Thunder and Williamsport Crosscutters

Monday, June 20 vs. Trenton Thunder @ 7:05 pm

It's Wellness Night at the ballpark! Visit with our wellness partners throughout the concourse.

Tuesday, June 21 vs. Trenton Thunder @ 7:05pm

It's College and Career Fair Night presented by Kent State University Trumbull Campus. High School Juniors and Seniors can visit with all schools here for a chance to win a scholarship at the game! It's TOPPS TUESDAY! The first 1,000 fans through the gates every Tuesday home game receive a Topps card pack. It's also Senior Discount Tuesday presented by Shepherd of the Valley. All our fans 55 or older will receive $5 Upper Box seat tickets. It's $2 Pizza Joe's Pizza Slice Night at the concessions stands throughout the game.

Wednesday, June 22 vs. Trenton Thunder @ 7:05pm

It's Military Appreciation Night. Get two free Upper Box seat tickets with a Military ID at the Chevy All-Stars Box Office at Eastwood Field, presented by Huntington and 33 WYTV. It's Wine Wednesday with wine specials presented by Webb Winery.

Thursday, June 23 vs. Williamsport Crosscutters @ 7:05 pm

It's BUCK Night presented by Quaker Steak & Lube. Fans can get $1 General Admission tickets, $1 hot dogs and $1 drinks all game long. It's Pokemon Night presented by Infinite Consortium Games and Hobbies. A special ticket package is available at mvscrappers.com. It's also Strike Out Stroke Night presented by Trumbull Regional Medical Center and Mercy Health.

Friday, June 24 vs. Williamsport Crosscutters @ 7:05pm

It's Developmental DisABILITIES Awareness Night with team specialty jersey auction benefiting the Fairhaven Foundation and the Trumbull County Board of DD. Stick around after the game for a fantastic fireworks show presented by Farmers National Bank, 21 WFMJ, WBCB and Mix 98.9.

Saturday, June 25 vs. Williamsport Crosscutters @ 7:05pm

It's Cobra Kai Night with a celebrity appearance by Gianni DeCenzo "Demetri" presented by Junior Taekwondo and Fairfield Inn Warren-Niles and Mix 98.9. A limited number of VIP packages are available.

Tickets are on sale now at www.mvscrappers.com, at the Chevy All Stars Box Office or contact the front office at (330)-505-0000.

