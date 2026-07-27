Scrappers Are Back on July 29-31

Published on July 27, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Mahoning Valley Scrappers News Release







2026 HOMESTAND #7 - JULY 29-31 vs. Williamsport Crosscutters

Wednesday, July 29 - Scrappers vs. Williamsport Crosscutters @ 7:05 PM

Military Appreciation Night presented by Ohio Lottery and 33 WYTV. Get two FREE Upper Box seat tickets with a valid Military ID at the Chevy All Stars Box Office. It's $2 Pizza Slice Night presented by Pizza Joe's. Get Pizza Joe's pizza for just $2 a slice at the main concession stands throughout the game. Tonight is also Boardman-Canfield Community Day presented by Ferguson's House of Furniture.

Thursday, July 30 Scrappers vs. Williamsport Crosscutters @ 7:05 PM

It's Pittsburgh Pirates Night with appearances by the Pirate Parrot and Pierogies presented by the Tribune Chronicle. It's BUCK NIGHT and $1 BEER IS BACK! Buck Night is presented by The Valley's Honda Dealers and Y103 & K105. Fans can get $1 General Admission tickets, $1 hot dogs, $1 soft drinks and a $1 12 oz. beer special will be available throughout the game. $2 12oz domestic drafts are also available all game long. College students park for free by presenting valid College ID at the parking gates. All new cup contest in the picnic garden. Stay tuned for details.

Friday, July 31 - Scrappers vs. Williamsport Crosscutters @ 7:17 PM

It's Star Wars Night! The team will be wearing Darth Vader and Stormtroopers Star Wars jerseys with proceeds benefiting Flying High, Inc. Bid at livesourceapp.com or at the game. Be sure to stick around after the game for Star Wars themed fireworks presented by Hot Dog Wally, 21 WFMJ & WBCB.

The Scrappers 2026 season is presented by Foxconn. Tickets are on sale now at www.mvscrappers.com, at the Chevy All Stars Box Office or contact the front office at (330)-505-0000. Tickets will increase $1 on the day of game.







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from July 27, 2026

Scrappers Are Back on July 29-31 - Mahoning Valley Scrappers

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