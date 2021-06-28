Scrappers Are Back at Eastwood Field July 4-8 - Homestand Preview

June 28, 2021 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL) - Mahoning Valley Scrappers News Release







2021 HOMESTAND #5 JULY 4-8

Vs. West Virginia BlackBears and State College Spikes

Sunday, July 4 vs. West Virginia BlackBears @ 7:05 PM

Celebrate the 4th of July with the Scrappers and post-game fireworks, presented by April Cheney, Realtor, Berkshire Hathaway, 21 WFMJ & WBCB and Mix 98.9. Every Sunday Matters! Bring a donation of a non-perishable food item for the Second Harvest Food Bank or new children's books and receive a FREE General Admission ticket to the game. A special 4th of July Picnic Package is available for advanced purchase, including a game ticket, hot dog, burger, 2 sides, chips and soft drinks. Picnic packages can be ordered at the Chevy All-Stars Box Office or at mvscrappers.com.

Monday, July 5 vs. West Virginia BlackBears @ 7:05 PM

It's First Responders Night! First responders can show their badge or ID at the Chevy All-Stars Box Office at Eastwood Field to receive a free General Admission ticket to the game.

Tuesday, July 6 vs. State College Spikes @ 7:05pm

It's TOPPS TUESDAY! The first 1,000 fans through the gates every Tuesday home game receive a 2020 Topps Bowman sample pack! It's All You Can Eat Tuesday presented by 570 WKBN! Add $15 for adults and $12 for kids on to your ticket price and you can get all you can eat hot dogs, Italian sausage, soft tacos, French fries, nachos, popcorn and soft drinks through the 7th inning! It's also Senior Discount Tuesday presented by Shepherd of the Valley. All our fans 55 or older will receive half priced Upper Box seat tickets.

Wednesday, July 7 vs. State College Spikes @ 7:05 pm

It's Military Appreciation Night. Get two free Upper Box seat tickets with a Military ID at the Chevy All-Stars Box Office at Eastwood Field, presented by NECA/IBEW Electricians and 33 WYTV. It's also $2 Pizza Joe's Pizza Slice Night at the concessions stands throughout the game.

Thursday, July 8 vs. State College Spikes @ 7:05pm

It's Buck Night presented by Quaker Steak & Lube. Fans can get $1 General Admission tickets, $1 hot dogs and $1 drinks all game long.

Tickets are on sale now at www.mvscrappers.com, at the Chevy All Stars Box Office or contact the front office at (330)-505-0000.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Baseball Draft League message board...





Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from June 28, 2021

Scrappers Are Back at Eastwood Field July 4-8 - Homestand Preview - Mahoning Valley Scrappers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.