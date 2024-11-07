Scrappers Announce Winner of Gault Heating & Cooling Furnace Giveaway Contest

November 7, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Mahoning Valley Scrappers News Release







NILES, OH - The Mahoning Valley Scrappers are thrilled to announce the winner of their season-long furnace giveaway, a promotion made possible through a new partnership with Gault Heating & Cooling. The giveaway offered fans the chance to win a Lennox 196E Furnace with professional installation from Gault Heating & Cooling. The Scrappers are pleased to congratulate Danny Bauer of Hermitage, PA as the lucky winner of this contest.

Bauer expressed his gratitude and shared his appreciation for Gault Heating & Cooling's exceptional service. Bauer stated, "I was very impressed with how efficient and dependable their team was every step of the way."

Glenn Gault, owner of Gault Heating & Cooling said, "We are excited to partner with the Mahoning Valley Scrappers to be able to provide a new furnace to the winner. As a locally owned family business, we are proud to support the Scrappers organization and our local community. Congratulations to the winner!"

• Discuss this story on the Major League Baseball Draft League message board...





Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from November 7, 2024

Scrappers Announce Winner of Gault Heating & Cooling Furnace Giveaway Contest - Mahoning Valley Scrappers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.