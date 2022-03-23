Scrappers Announce Partnership with Down Syndrome Association of the Valley with Specialty Team Jersey Auction

NILES, OH - The Mahoning Valley Scrappers are excited to unveil the first of a series of five specialty jersey nights during the 2022 season. The Scrappers have partnered with the Down Syndrome Association of the Valley to create a specialty jersey that the Scrappers players will wear for Down Syndrome Awareness Night on Friday, July 22nd against the State College Spikes. Game worn jerseys will be auctioned off in person at the game and also online at mvscrappers.com and LiveSource. Jersey proceeds will benefit the Down Syndrome Association of the Valley.

"The Down Syndrome Association of the Valley truly values its partnership with the Mahoning Valley Scrappers and appreciates the support and generosity that they provide not only to nonprofits such as ours, but to the entire community", states Michele Jones, DSAV President and Co-Founder. "Our goal at DSAV is to create opportunities in which individuals with Down syndrome can actively participate in society and reach their full potential. The Scrappers' community minded reach ensures that individuals with Down syndrome are included in the local community and in fact, even feature them. This type of generosity gives wings to the dreams of individuals with Down syndrome and their families across the region."

The Mahoning Valley Scrappers are set to open the 2022 season at Eastwood Field on Thursday, June 2 against the West Virginia Black Bears. Opening Night will also feature fan favorites post-game fireworks and Buck Night. Scrappers ticket packages and sponsorship opportunities are on sale now. To stay up to date with the Scrappers in the off-season or for more information, visit mvscrappers.com or contact the front office at 330-505-0000.

