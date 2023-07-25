Scrappers 2023 Homestand #6 July 31-August 2, 4-6

July 25, 2023 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL) - Mahoning Valley Scrappers News Release







Vs. Frederick Keys & State College Spikes

Monday, July 31 vs. Frederick Keys @ 7:05 pm

The Scrappers become the Peppers in Oil for one game only presented by the Italian Food Trail (Trumbull Tourism) and 21 WFMJ. The Peppers will wear specialty team jerseys and hats to be auctioned off in person and at livesourceapp.com with auction proceeds benefiting the United Way of Trumbull County. Fans can taste peppers in oil samples and place their vote for the Fan Favorite! Peppers in Oil merchandise is available at the Team Store and at mvscrappers.com.

Tuesday, August 1 vs. Frederick Keys @ 7:05pm

It's Senior Discount Tuesday presented by Shepherd of the Valley. Seniors (55+) will receive half priced Upper Box seats when tickets are purchased at the Chevy All Stars Box Office. It's $2 Pizza Slice Night presented by Pizza Joe's. Get Pizza Joe's pizza for just $2 a slice at the main concession stands throughout the game.

Wednesday, August 2 vs. Frederick Keys @ 7:05pm

It's Wendy's© Wednesday presented by Wendy's©. Get buy one get one FREE Upper Box tickets with a Wendy's© receipt or show the Wendy's© app at the Chevy All Stars Box Office. It's Military Appreciation Night presented by Huntington and 33 WYTV. Get two FREE Upper Box seat tickets with a valid Military ID at the Chevy All Stars Box Office.

Friday, August 4 vs. State College Spikes @ 7:05 PM

Stick around after the game for a Blockbuster Movie Postgame Fireworks Show presented by Farmer's National Bank and 21 WFMJ. It's also Scout Night with a sleepover and movie! Sip, sip hooray! Enjoy wine specials every Friday with Wine Down Weekend presented by Webb Winery.

Saturday, August 5 vs. State College Spikes @ 7:05 PM

The first 1,000 fans will receive a Daniel Espino Bobblehead presented by Impression Media and 21 WFMJ. Bring you four legged friend to Eastwood Field for Bark in the Park Night presented by Kent State Trumbull University Vet Tech. There's also a Specialty Pet Team Jersey Auction presented by Foxconn with auction proceeds benefitting the Animal Welfare League. Every Saturday is Cerveza Saturday with drink specials on Corona and Modelo.

Sunday, August 6 vs. State College Spikes @ 2:05 PM

It's Bobblemania! presented by Impression Media, come shop the collections of the area's largest bobblehead dealers or bring your trade piles to work out some great deals. It's Every Sunday Matters presented by Foxconn and 21 WFMJ! Bring a donation of a non-perishable food items for the Second Harvest Food Bank or new children's books for Akron Children's Hospital Mahoning Valley and receive a FREE General Admission ticket to the game. It's also an Ohio Lottery Second Chance Sunday - Buy one get one free tickets with any non-winning Ohio Lottery instant ticket. Kids stick around after the game for kids run the bases. Fans of all ages can stick around for a post-game team autograph session.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Baseball Draft League message board...





Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from July 25, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.