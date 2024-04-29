Scorching Week Earns Blaze Jordan Eastern League Player of the Week Honors

Portland, Maine - Blaze Jordan's scorching week has earned him Eastern League Player of the Week honors for the week of April 22nd-28th.

Jordan, a first and third baseman for the Sea Dogs, hit .444 (12-for-28) in six games for Portland during the week where he collected four doubles, two home runs, and 8 RBI. Jordan led the league with 22 total bases, 8 RBI, and tied for first with four doubles. He ranked second in average (.444), runs scored (5), slugging percentage (.815), and tied for second with two home runs. He also ranked third in the league in OPS (1.244).

It marks the second consecutive week a Sea Dogs player earned Eastern League Player of the Week honors. Sea Dogs' outfielder Matthew Lugo earned the honor last week (April 15th-21st) when he hit .438 with three doubles, a triple, a home run, three runs scored, and 10 RBI. He led the league in doubles (3), RBI (10), Slugging Percentage (.938), and OPS (1.509). He ranked second in the league in walks (five), third in average (.438), and third in OBP (.571). Lugo has hit safely in six straight games.

Jordan collected multi-hit games in five of the six last week and has a nine-game hit streak. In 17 games this season, Jordan is hitting .265 with 10 runs scored, six doubles, two home runs, and 13 RBI.

The 21-year-old is ranked as the #19 prospect in the Red Sox organization by MLB.com. He was selected by the Red Sox in the third round (89th overall) in the 2020 First-Year Player Draft.

The Portland Sea Dogs begin a double homestand on Tuesday night featuring six games against the Reading Fightin Phils from April 30th- May 5th and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies from May 7th- May 12th.

