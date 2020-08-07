'Schooner's Landing' Golf Experience Set to Return to MGM Park

BILOXI, MS - After a successful first run in July at transforming MGM Park into a golf experience unlike any other on the coast, the Biloxi Shuckers are teaming back up with F.E.B. Distributing, Raising Cane's and Pine Belt Dermatology to bring back "Schooner's Landing" for round two beginning August 28.

Schooner's Landing will again have two exciting options to choose from, the Nine-Hole Course or the Target Challenge. Individual golfers up to foursomes can hit the links for the Nine-Hole Course from nine different tee boxes on the field, concourse and suite levels throughout the ballpark. Meanwhile, groups up to eight can take on the Target Challenge or just enjoy taking some swings from one of the most scenic views at MGM Park by reserving one of the party decks on the suite level high above the field.

Tee times will be available each Friday, Saturday and Sunday over the weekends of August 28-30, September 4-6 and September 11-13. The Nine-Hole Course will be available each morning at 8am through the early afternoon and then the Target Challenge becomes available beginning at 4:15pm. A reservation is required for either option.

"We heard it from beginners to golf pros on both the Nine-Hole Course and the Target Challenge, they had a great time with our unique crossover between golf and baseball and wanted to know when we'd be bringing it back," said Shuckers General Manager Hunter Reed. "We are excited to continue working with our great partners to make this happen in a safe environment for everyone to enjoy again or perhaps give it a try for the first time if they missed it."

The greens will be located in the MGM Park outfield. For those that played in July, the greens will be slightly altered from before to provide a new challenge. On the Nine-Hole Course, players will have two balls to hit at each tee box and will attempt to land the ball within a ring closest to the appropriate flagstick. On the Target Challenge, each group will get a bucket of balls to hit at the targets on the field for an hour reservation. A member of the Shuckers staff will accompany each group as their caddie.

Golfers should bring their own clubs, but a limited number of clubs provided by the Shuckers are available. A pitching wedge, 9-iron and 8-iron are recommended. Clubs lower than a 7-iron will require approval before use. Pricing starts at $25 per person.

To beat the heat, golfers will be able to preorder concessions or buckets of beer. To reserve your tee time today, contact the Shuckers at (228) 271-3472 or email [email protected]

