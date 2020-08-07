Jumbo Shrimp Alumnus Guzman Debuts in Big Leagues

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Former Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp right-handed pitcher Jorge GuzmÃ¡n made his MLB debut Thursday for the Miami Marlins against the Orioles in Baltimore's Oriole Park at Camden Yards. GuzmÃ¡n is the third Jacksonville alumnus to debut in the majors in as many days, following fellow Marlins Monte Harrison (August 4) and Eddy Alvarez (August 5), and the 52nd player to suit up for both the Jumbo Shrimp and in the major leagues.

A 24-year-old from Las Matas de Santa Cruz in the Dominican Republic, GuzmÃ¡n tossed an inning in Miami's 8-7 victory over Baltimore, giving up two runs on two hits.

GuzmÃ¡n spent the entirety of the 2019 season with Jacksonville. The right-hander made a career-high 25 appearances, including 24 starts, for the Jumbo Shrimp, going 7-11 with a 3.50 ERA. He ranked second in the Southern League in batting average against (.201), third in innings pitched (138.2), fifth in strikeouts (127), fifth in WHIP (1.20) and seventh in ERA.

Originally signed by the Houston Astros as a non-drafted free agent in June 2014, GuzmÃ¡n pitched with DSL Astros Orange, DSL Astros Blue and the GCL Astros in 2015. He started the 2016 campaign with the GCL Astros before earning a promotion to the Rookie-level Greeneville Astros to close a season in which he struck out 54 against 17 walks and 29 hits against in 40.0 innings.

In November 2016, GuzmÃ¡n was traded in a package to the New York Yankees in exchange for catcher Brian McCann. He went 5-3 with a 2.30 ERA in 13 starts for the Rookie-level Staten Island Yankees, whiffing 88 with 18 free passes and 51 hits against in 66.2 frames.

The following winter, GuzmÃ¡n was traded again, this time to the Marlins in the deal that brought outfielder Giancarlo Stanton to New York. During the 2018 campaign, his first season in Miami's organization, GuzmÃ¡n posted a 4.03 ERA with 101 punchouts in 96.0 innings with High-A Jupiter.

GuzmÃ¡n is the fifth Jumbo Shrimp alumnus to debut in the major leagues this season, following right-hander Nick Neidert and left-hander Alex Vesia, who each debuted on July 25 for the Marlins, Harrison and Alvarez. In Jacksonville's Double-A era (1970-present), 554 players have now played both for Jacksonville and in the big leagues.

