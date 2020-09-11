'Schooner's Landing' Golf Experience at MGM Park Extended Through September

BILOXI, MS - Schooner's Landing at MGM Park, a one-of-a-kind golf experience on the coast featuring both a Target Challenge and a Nine-Hole Course, will be extended two more weekends through the end of September. The final date to enjoy golfing in this unique atmosphere, presented by F.E.B. Distributing, Raising Cane's and Pine Belt Dermatology, will be Saturday, September 26th.

Schooner's Landing has two exciting options to choose from, the Nine-Hole Course or the Target Challenge. Individual golfers up to foursomes can hit the links for the Nine-Hole Course from nine different tee boxes on the field, concourse and suite levels throughout the ballpark. Meanwhile, groups up to eight can take on the Target Challenge or just enjoy taking some swings from one of the most scenic views at MGM Park by reserving one of the party decks on the suite level high above the field.

"We keep hearing groups say they can't wait to return and others commenting on our social media pages that they want to try it for the first time," said Shuckers General Manager Hunter Reed. "So we are excited to keep it going for a couple more weeks and hopefully that will allow everyone the opportunity to take advantage of Schooner's Landing before it ends."

Tee times are available Friday through Sunday until September 13 and Thursday through Saturday from September 17-26. The Nine-Hole Course is available in the morning at 8am through the early afternoon on Friday and Saturday and the Target Challenge becomes available beginning at 3:30pm Thursday through Saturday. A reservation is required for either option.

The greens are located in the MGM Park outfield. On the Nine-Hole Course, players have two balls to hit at each tee box and attempt to land the ball within the ring closest to the appropriate flagstick. On the Target Challenge, each group has a bucket of balls to hit at the targets on the field for an hour reservation. A member of the Shuckers staff will accompany each group as their caddie.

Golfers should bring their own clubs, but a limited number of clubs provided by the Shuckers are available. A pitching wedge, 9-iron and 8-iron are recommended. Clubs lower than a 7-iron will require approval before use. Pricing starts at $25 per person.

To beat the heat, golfers will be able to preorder concessions or buckets of beer. To reserve your tee time today, contact the Shuckers at (228) 271-3472 or email [email protected]

