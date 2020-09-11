M-Braves Present Medgar & Myrlie Evers Institute with $5,000 Grant from the Atlanta Braves Foundation

September 11, 2020 - Southern League (SL) - Mississippi Braves News Release





PEARL - In conjunction with the Atlanta Braves, the Mississippi Braves are joining together with the Medgar & Myrlie Evers Institute in their extraordinary effort to empower the youth of color in central Mississippi through education and community activation. In keeping with the Braves' mission to support youth-serving programs in our community, a grant for $5,000 was presented to the Medgar & Myrlie Evers Institute at Trustmark Park on Friday, September 11.

"Along with our parent club, the Atlanta Braves, we are proud to partner with the Medgar & Myrlie Evers Institute in their mission to impact the lives and future careers of the youth in central Mississippi," added Pete Laven, Mississippi Braves vice president and general manager. "In the spirit of Medgar and Myrlie Evers, the M-Braves look forward to participating in the Institute's efforts in providing equitable environments in our community."

The Evers Youth Empowerment Scholars program (E.Y.E.S.) is about providing Mississippi youth of color with education, training, character development, and team-building skills that will empower them to become actively engaged in their communities. Program components include academic training, community service, and physical activity. These activities instill within our youth, honor, confidence, hope, forgiveness, and responsibility. Values we want to see all of our youth embody each day.

"The Medgar & Myrlie Evers Institute is excited and appreciative to begin a relationship with the Atlanta and Mississippi Braves," said Reena Evers-Everette, executive director of the Medgar & Myrlie Evers Institute and daughter Medgar and Myrlie Evers. "This gift will help support our ongoing efforts for justice and healing, enhancing our organization's abilities to support communities through our youth empowerment initiatives. Now especially, with elevated conversations about racism and demands for change, it is inspiring to have the Atlanta and Mississippi Braves support our mission."

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from September 11, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.