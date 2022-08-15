Schlotman Honored as Pitcher of the Week

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - The 2021 Frontier League Champion Schaumburg Boomers are proud to announce that rookie left-hander Kobey Schlotman has been selected as the Frontier League's Pitcher of the Week.

A true rookie, Schlotman twirled 12.1 innings without allowing a run on the week, earning the win in the first two shutouts of the season for the Boomers. Schlotman allowed only three hits while striking out 19 in his two appearances.

Schlotman started on Tuesday against Joliet and spun 7.1 innings in a 6-0 blanking of Joliet, matching the team's single game record by striking out 12. The Iowa native did not allow a hit until the fifth inning and finished the game with two hits and two walks along with the 12 strikeouts.

The second outing of the week came in the opener of a doubleheader on Sunday at Windy City. Schlotman did not allow a hit until there were two outs in the fifth inning of a seven-inning contest. The first-year member of the Boomers finished with seven strikeouts along with just one hit and four walks in a 3-0 victory to earn his second win of the week and third of the year.

Schlotman joined the Boomers after pitching twice for Sioux City in relief and made his first two appearances with the Boomers out of the bullpen. The lefty, who is the first left-hander to start a game for the Boomers this season, made a start in the Prospect League with Clinton following a record season at Mount Mercy College in Iowa before joining the Explorers in the American Association. Schlotman was a Second Team All-American with the Mustangs after finishing 9-1 in 12 starts with 105 strikeouts in 71.1 innings to go with a 1.64 ERA.

Schlotman is the second player to be honored this year, joining Aaron Glickstein who was selected on August 1. The Boomers lead the league in strikeouts by the pitching staff with 755, an average of 10.14 per nine innings. The Boomers are the only team in the league over 10 strikeouts per nine. Schlotman owns 32 strikeouts in 20.2 innings, an average of 13.9 per nine innings.

The Boomers (43-34) are off to a 3-1 start on the longest roadtrip of the year. The venture continues on Tuesday night at Lake Erie. RHP Shumpei Yoshikawa (5-8, 5.92) is slated to make the start in the 6:05 pm Central game. The team returns home on August 23. The 2022 season is winding down. Don't miss your chance to see one of the final 10 home games before summer comes to a close. Tickets for the 2022 season are on sale now! Visit boomersbaseball.com.

