Schedule Released for Mountain Division Final

April 26, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release





Boise, ID - The Idaho Steelheads have announced their full schedule for the Mountain Division Final in the 2018 ECHL U.S. Bank Kelly Cup Playoffs, with the Steelheads set to face the Colorado Eagles in post-season play for the fourth time in the past six years.

The Steelheads advance to the second round after defeating the Allen Americans in the Mountain Division Semifinals, becoming just the second team in ECHL history to overcome a 3-0 series deficit and advancing to the second round of the playoffs for the first time since 2014.

The Colorado Eagles are the defending Kelly Cup champions and finished first in the Mountain Division in regular-season play. They defeated the Wichita Thunder in six games during the first round.

The series schedule is as follows:

Game 1: Saturday, April 28th, 7:05pm MT - Budweiser Events Center

Game 2: Sunday, April 29th, 7:05pm MT - Budweiser Events Center

Game 3 (Game E): Wednesday, May 2nd, 7:10pm MT - CenturyLink Arena

Game 4 (Game F): Thursday, May 3rd, 7:10pm - CenturyLink Arena

Game 5 (Game G) * : Saturday, May 5th, 7:10pm - CenturyLink Arena

Game 6 * : Monday, May 7th, 7:05pm MT - Budweiser Events Center

Game 7 * : Wednesday, May 9th, 7:05pm MT - Budweiser Events Center

*if necessary*

All Steelheads playoff games are broadcast on 1350AM KTIK and streamed on ECHLTV. All home games are also broadcast on Cable One.

Tickets are now on sale for Games 3 and 4 at CenturyLink Arena. Tickets for Game 5 will be released should that game become necessary. For ticket information, contact the CenturyLink Arena Box Office at 331-TIXS or visit idahosteelheads.com.

