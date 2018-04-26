Colorado Eagles Second Round Playoff Schedule Announced

WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles will face the Idaho Steelheads in the second round of the 2018 ECHL Kelly Cup Playoffs. The Eagles will host Games 1, 2, 6 and 7 in the second round. The schedule for Round 2 is as follows (All times Mountain):

Game 1 - Idaho at Colorado - Saturday, April 28 at 7:05pm (Round 2 Game A)

Game 2 - Idaho at Colorado - Sunday, April 29 at 7:05pm (Round 2 Game B)

Game 3 - Colorado at Idaho - Wednesday, May 2 at 7:10pm

Game 4 - Colorado at Idaho - Thursday, May 3 at 7:10pm

Game 5* - Colorado at Idaho - Saturday, May 5 at 7:10pm

Game 6* - Idaho at Colorado - Monday, May 7 at 7:05pm (Round 2 Game C)

Game 7* - Idaho at Colorado - Wednesday, May 9 at 7:05pm (Round 2 Game D)

*if necessary

Tickets for Round Two are on sale now and start at just $20. You can purchase your tickets to the most exciting part of the season by visiting the Budweiser Events Center box office, calling the Eagles ticket staff at 970-686-SHOT (7468) or clicking ColoradoEagles.com.

