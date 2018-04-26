Colorado Eagles Second Round Playoff Schedule Announced
April 26, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release
WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles will face the Idaho Steelheads in the second round of the 2018 ECHL Kelly Cup Playoffs. The Eagles will host Games 1, 2, 6 and 7 in the second round. The schedule for Round 2 is as follows (All times Mountain):
Game 1 - Idaho at Colorado - Saturday, April 28 at 7:05pm (Round 2 Game A)
Game 2 - Idaho at Colorado - Sunday, April 29 at 7:05pm (Round 2 Game B)
Game 3 - Colorado at Idaho - Wednesday, May 2 at 7:10pm
Game 4 - Colorado at Idaho - Thursday, May 3 at 7:10pm
Game 5* - Colorado at Idaho - Saturday, May 5 at 7:10pm
Game 6* - Idaho at Colorado - Monday, May 7 at 7:05pm (Round 2 Game C)
Game 7* - Idaho at Colorado - Wednesday, May 9 at 7:05pm (Round 2 Game D)
*if necessary
Tickets for Round Two are on sale now and start at just $20. You can purchase your tickets to the most exciting part of the season by visiting the Budweiser Events Center box office, calling the Eagles ticket staff at 970-686-SHOT (7468) or clicking ColoradoEagles.com.
