Americans Fall in Game Seven

Boise, Idaho -The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the San Jose Sharks, fell to the Idaho Steelheads in game 7 of the ECHL Mountain Division Semifinals on Wednesday night by a score of 4-1.

Both teams battled back and forth in the first period. The Steelheads had the advantage in shots 12-10. Much like the past two games, the Americans fell into some turnover issues midway through the first period. At 10:03 in the first, the puck was turned over in the defensive zone and Brady Bassart was able to capitalize to put the Steelheads up 1-0.

Both teams came out aggressively in the second period and the game opened up quite a bit compared to the first period. Idaho doubled their lead over the Americans on a miscommunication behind the Allen net leaving Idaho forward Tommy Thompson, wide open in front to extend the lead to 2-0. The score would remain that way heading to the third despite the Americans leading in shots 23-19.

Allen started out the third period fast and controlled the pace of the game. Early in the third, the Americans would finally get on the board to cut the lead in half with Zach Pochiro deflecting in a shot from the point from David Makowski. The Steelheads would go on to score two empty-net goals late in the game and win by a final score of 4-1. Shots were tied 32-32 at the end of regulation.

"It was a tough way to end the season," said Americans forward Spencer Asuchak. "We battled hard and had our chances to tie the score in the third. Give credit to their goalie, he played well and made some big saves in the series."

