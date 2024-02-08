Schedule for Bregman Cares Classic Adjusted

SUGAR LAND, TX - Due to forecasted inclement weather, the schedule for the first Bregman Cares Classic has been adjusted, with the tournament now taking place on Friday, February 9, Sunday, February 11 and Monday, February 12.

Admission as well as parking for all games is free but games do require a voucher that attendees can claim here.Vouchers that have already been claimed for Saturday's originally scheduled games can be used for Monday and do not need to be exchanged or reclaimed.

The updated schedule of games will be:

Friday, February 9

8 AM - Lamar High School vs. Cy Falls High School

11 AM - Paris Junior College vs. Eastern Oklahoma State College

3 PM - Wharton County Junior College vs. Paris Junior College

7 PM - Galveston College vs. Eastern Oklahoma State College

Sunday, February 11

10 AM - Galveston College vs. Grayson College

2 PM - Odessa College vs. Grayson College

6 PM - Wharton County JC vs. Odessa College

Monday, February 12

8 AM - Milby High School vs. Houston Heights High School

11 AM - Galveston College vs. Odessa College

3 PM - Wharton County JC vs. Grayson College

The Sugar Land Space Cowboys open the 2024 season on the road on March 29 against the Round Rock Express. Opening Day at Constellation Field is on Tuesday, April 2 when the Space Cowboys take on the Las Vegas Aviators at 6:05 pm. Full season memberships, partial season memberships, ticket plans and group outings are available for the 2024 season at SLSpaceCowboys.com/tickets.

