Isotopes Announce 2024 Promotional Schedule

The Albuquerque Isotopes today announced the promotional schedule for the club's upcoming 2024 season.

The slate is filled with a Cinco de Mayo Celebration, 14 Fireworks Extravaganzas, six Mariachis games, Green Chile Cheeseburgers Night presented by Blake's Lotaburger, numerous other theme nights and 21 giveaways. Highlights of the giveaways include jerseys, hats, a Mariachis poncho and a Lowrider bobblehead.

See below for themed promotional schedule.

Mariachis de Nuevo México:

The popular Mariachis series returns to RGCU Field with six exciting games planned. The promotions include:

Date Theme Sponsor

Saturday, April 13 Adult Mariachis Poncho giveaway (first 3,000 fans 16 & older) Pepsi

Sunday, May 5 Cinco de Mayo Celebration featuring a Pre-Game Al Hurricane Rio Grande Credit Union

Jr. concert at 3:15 PM, Adult Mariachis Jersey giveaway

(first 3,000 fans 16 & older) and Post-Game Fireworks Show

Saturday, June 15 Amigos Night and Post-Game Fireworks Show ENMU & The City of Portales

Saturday, July 13 Lowrider Night PLUS Lowrider Bobblehead giveaway Pepsi

(first 3,000 fans)

Saturday, Aug. 10 Tamalewood Night and Post-Game Fireworks Show

Sunday, Sept. 15 Final Fiesta featuring Adult Mariachis Jersey giveaway Toyota

(first 3,000 fans 16 & older) PLUS Fan Appreciation Day

The Mariachis 6-pack, which guarantees a seat to every Mariachis game, goes on sale next Thursday, February 15 for just $114, a savings of $29 on the overall value of the package.

Fireworks Shows:

Fourteen Fireworks Extravaganzas light up the 2024 schedule, with shows every month. Fireworks Shows are as follows:

Date Sponsor

Friday, April 26 Power Ford

Saturday, April 27 Rio Metro RTD & New Mexico Rail Runner Express

Saturday, May 4 Melloy Los Lunas

Sunday, May 5 Rio Grande Credit Union

Saturday, May 18 New Mexico Highlands University Rio Rancho Center

Saturday, June 1

Saturday, June 15 Eastern New Mexico University & The City of Portales

Sunday, June 16

Saturday, June 29 Champion Xpress Carwash

Thursday, July 27 Blake's Lotaburger

Saturday, Aug. 10

Sunday, Aug. 31 New Mexico Mutual

Friday, Sept. 13 Rio Grande Credit Union

Saturday, Sept. 14 International Protective Service

Giveaway Nights:

The 2024 promotional campaign is filled with 21 unique giveaways:

Date Giveaway Sponsor

Friday, March 29 Ear Flap Hats (first 3,000 fans)/Opening Night Gonstead Physical Medicine

Saturday, March 30 Adult Jersey Hoodies (first 2,000 fans 16 & older) New Mexico's CW

Sunday, March 31 Magnet Schedules (first 3,000 fans) Maddox Management LLC

Saturday, April 13 Adult Mariachis Ponchos (first 3,000 fans 16 & older) Pepsi

Sunday, April 14 Commemorative Jackie Robinson Hats (first 1,500 fans) iRepairNM

Sunday, April 28 Inflatable Bats (first 2,000 fans) Hutton Broadcasting & SantaFe.com

Sunday, May 5 Adult Mariachis Jerseys (first 3,000 fans 16 & older) Rio Grande Credit Union

Friday, May 17 Baseball Card Night (first 1,000 fans) GameTime Sports Cards and Collectables

Sunday, May 19 Camo Hats (first 3,000 fans) Pepsi

Friday, May 31 Trucker Hats (first 3,000 fans) Toyota

Friday, June 14 Clear Cross-Body Bags (first 2,500 fans) AARP

Thursday, June 27 Magazines Albuquerque The Magazine

Saturday, July 13 Lowrider Bobbleheads (first 3,000 fans) Pepsi

Sunday, July 28 Lunch Bags (first 2,000 fans) Smith's

Friday, Aug. 30 Color-Your-Own Hats (first 2,500 fans) Lovelace Health System

Sunday, Sept. 1 Steel Dog Bowls (first 2,000 fans) Dr. Greg LoPour - Official

Dentist of the Isotopes

Sunday, Sept. 15. Adult Mariachis Jerseys (first 3,000 fans 16 & older) Toyota

Specialty Nights:

On four nights this year, in addition to Mariachis games, the Isotopes will wear specialty jerseys as part of alternate identity celebrations:

Date Theme Sponsor

Friday, April 12 Malmo Oat Milkers Oatly

Saturday, June 29 Dukes Retro Night/Albuquerque Professional Baseball Hall of Champion Xpress Carwash

Fame Induction Ceremony

Saturday, July 27 Green Chile Cheeseburgers Night/Post-Game Fireworks Show Blake's Lotaburger

Sunday, Aug. 11 Marvel's Defender of the Diamond

Holiday Games:

The Isotopes will be home during four holiday celebrations this season:

Date Holiday

Sunday, March 31 Easter (Pre-Game Easter Candy Hunt on the Field, 12:30 PM - 1:00 PM)

Friday, June 14 Juneteenth Celebration

Sunday, June 16 Father's Day (Pre-Game Catch on the Field, 5:00 PM - 5:30 PM)

Aug. 30-Sept. 1 Labor Day Weekend

Bark in the Park:

Bring your pup to the park as the Isotopes will host two Bark in the Park games:

Date Sponsor

Sunday, April 28 Hutton Broadcasting & SantaFe.com

Sunday, Sept. 1 Dr. Greg LoPour - Official Dentist of the Isotopes

Dollar Dog Nights:

The annual favorite "Dollar Dog Night" returns for two games this season. Feed the whole family for just $1 per hot dog as you enjoy our National Pastime:

Date

Tuesday, April 23

Tuesday, July 23

Additional Theme Nights:

Other specialty promotional nights include:

Date Theme

Friday, March 29 Opening Night

Thursday, April 11 College Night

Sunday, April 14 Jackie Robinson Celebration

Friday, May 3 Asian American Pacific Islander Night/Educator Appreciation Night

Thursday, May 16 Mental Health Awareness Night

Sunday, May 19 Salute to Services Day

Tuesday, May 28 Taco Tuesday

Friday, May 31 Women in Sports Night/Strikeout Breast Cancer/Breast Cancer Awareness Online Jersey Auction presented by Toyota

Saturday, June 1 Pride Night

Sunday, June 2 Science Night

Wednesday, June 12 Prostate Cancer Awareness Night

Friday, June 28 Country Night/Pre-Game Concert

Sunday, June 30 Faith & Family Night/Pre-Game Concert

Wednesday, July 10 Skin Cancer Awareness Day

July 11-12 and 14 Healthcare Appreciation Night

Thursday, July 25 JustServe Night

Wednesday, Aug. 7 Pediatric Cancer Awareness Night

Sunday, Aug. 11 First Responders Night

Tuesday, Aug. 27 Taco Tuesday

Friday, Aug. 30 Art Night

Saturday, Aug. 31 Native American Heritage Night

Wednesday, Sept. 11 September 11th Tribute Game

Sept. 13-15 Fan Appreciation Weekend

The Isotopes will host 75 games during the 2024 season, with the Opening Night scheduled for March 29 against the El Paso Chihuahuas at 6:35 PM at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park. Click here for the complete schedule. The promotional schedule is subject to change in-season with additions and adjustments. Updates will be posted to abqisotopes.com and the club's social media pages.

Individual game tickets go on sale to the general public on February 20. For information about Season Tickets, Flex & Combo Plans, Suite rentals or booking other hospitality areas, fans may visit abqisotopes.com or call (505) 924-2255.

