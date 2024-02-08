Isotopes Announce 2024 Promotional Schedule
February 8, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release
The Albuquerque Isotopes today announced the promotional schedule for the club's upcoming 2024 season.
The slate is filled with a Cinco de Mayo Celebration, 14 Fireworks Extravaganzas, six Mariachis games, Green Chile Cheeseburgers Night presented by Blake's Lotaburger, numerous other theme nights and 21 giveaways. Highlights of the giveaways include jerseys, hats, a Mariachis poncho and a Lowrider bobblehead.
See below for themed promotional schedule. Click here for the day-by-day calendar.
Mariachis de Nuevo México:
The popular Mariachis series returns to RGCU Field with six exciting games planned. The promotions include:
Date Theme Sponsor
Saturday, April 13 Adult Mariachis Poncho giveaway (first 3,000 fans 16 & older) Pepsi
Sunday, May 5 Cinco de Mayo Celebration featuring a Pre-Game Al Hurricane Rio Grande Credit Union
Jr. concert at 3:15 PM, Adult Mariachis Jersey giveaway
(first 3,000 fans 16 & older) and Post-Game Fireworks Show
Saturday, June 15 Amigos Night and Post-Game Fireworks Show ENMU & The City of Portales
Saturday, July 13 Lowrider Night PLUS Lowrider Bobblehead giveaway Pepsi
(first 3,000 fans)
Saturday, Aug. 10 Tamalewood Night and Post-Game Fireworks Show
Sunday, Sept. 15 Final Fiesta featuring Adult Mariachis Jersey giveaway Toyota
(first 3,000 fans 16 & older) PLUS Fan Appreciation Day
The Mariachis 6-pack, which guarantees a seat to every Mariachis game, goes on sale next Thursday, February 15 for just $114, a savings of $29 on the overall value of the package.
Fireworks Shows:
Fourteen Fireworks Extravaganzas light up the 2024 schedule, with shows every month. Fireworks Shows are as follows:
Date Sponsor
Friday, April 26 Power Ford
Saturday, April 27 Rio Metro RTD & New Mexico Rail Runner Express
Saturday, May 4 Melloy Los Lunas
Sunday, May 5 Rio Grande Credit Union
Saturday, May 18 New Mexico Highlands University Rio Rancho Center
Saturday, June 1
Saturday, June 15 Eastern New Mexico University & The City of Portales
Sunday, June 16
Saturday, June 29 Champion Xpress Carwash
Thursday, July 27 Blake's Lotaburger
Saturday, Aug. 10
Sunday, Aug. 31 New Mexico Mutual
Friday, Sept. 13 Rio Grande Credit Union
Saturday, Sept. 14 International Protective Service
Giveaway Nights:
The 2024 promotional campaign is filled with 21 unique giveaways:
Date Giveaway Sponsor
Friday, March 29 Ear Flap Hats (first 3,000 fans)/Opening Night Gonstead Physical Medicine
Saturday, March 30 Adult Jersey Hoodies (first 2,000 fans 16 & older) New Mexico's CW
Sunday, March 31 Magnet Schedules (first 3,000 fans) Maddox Management LLC
Saturday, April 13 Adult Mariachis Ponchos (first 3,000 fans 16 & older) Pepsi
Sunday, April 14 Commemorative Jackie Robinson Hats (first 1,500 fans) iRepairNM
Sunday, April 28 Inflatable Bats (first 2,000 fans) Hutton Broadcasting & SantaFe.com
Sunday, May 5 Adult Mariachis Jerseys (first 3,000 fans 16 & older) Rio Grande Credit Union
Friday, May 17 Baseball Card Night (first 1,000 fans) GameTime Sports Cards and Collectables
Sunday, May 19 Camo Hats (first 3,000 fans) Pepsi
Friday, May 31 Trucker Hats (first 3,000 fans) Toyota
Friday, June 14 Clear Cross-Body Bags (first 2,500 fans) AARP
Thursday, June 27 Magazines Albuquerque The Magazine
Saturday, July 13 Lowrider Bobbleheads (first 3,000 fans) Pepsi
Sunday, July 28 Lunch Bags (first 2,000 fans) Smith's
Friday, Aug. 30 Color-Your-Own Hats (first 2,500 fans) Lovelace Health System
Sunday, Sept. 1 Steel Dog Bowls (first 2,000 fans) Dr. Greg LoPour - Official
Dentist of the Isotopes
Sunday, Sept. 15. Adult Mariachis Jerseys (first 3,000 fans 16 & older) Toyota
Specialty Nights:
On four nights this year, in addition to Mariachis games, the Isotopes will wear specialty jerseys as part of alternate identity celebrations:
Date Theme Sponsor
Friday, April 12 Malmo Oat Milkers Oatly
Saturday, June 29 Dukes Retro Night/Albuquerque Professional Baseball Hall of Champion Xpress Carwash
Fame Induction Ceremony
Saturday, July 27 Green Chile Cheeseburgers Night/Post-Game Fireworks Show Blake's Lotaburger
Sunday, Aug. 11 Marvel's Defender of the Diamond
Holiday Games:
The Isotopes will be home during four holiday celebrations this season:
Date Holiday
Sunday, March 31 Easter (Pre-Game Easter Candy Hunt on the Field, 12:30 PM - 1:00 PM)
Friday, June 14 Juneteenth Celebration
Sunday, June 16 Father's Day (Pre-Game Catch on the Field, 5:00 PM - 5:30 PM)
Aug. 30-Sept. 1 Labor Day Weekend
Bark in the Park:
Bring your pup to the park as the Isotopes will host two Bark in the Park games:
Date Sponsor
Sunday, April 28 Hutton Broadcasting & SantaFe.com
Sunday, Sept. 1 Dr. Greg LoPour - Official Dentist of the Isotopes
Dollar Dog Nights:
The annual favorite "Dollar Dog Night" returns for two games this season. Feed the whole family for just $1 per hot dog as you enjoy our National Pastime:
Date
Tuesday, April 23
Tuesday, July 23
Additional Theme Nights:
Other specialty promotional nights include:
Date Theme
Friday, March 29 Opening Night
Thursday, April 11 College Night
Sunday, April 14 Jackie Robinson Celebration
Friday, May 3 Asian American Pacific Islander Night/Educator Appreciation Night
Thursday, May 16 Mental Health Awareness Night
Sunday, May 19 Salute to Services Day
Tuesday, May 28 Taco Tuesday
Friday, May 31 Women in Sports Night/Strikeout Breast Cancer/Breast Cancer Awareness Online Jersey Auction presented by Toyota
Saturday, June 1 Pride Night
Sunday, June 2 Science Night
Wednesday, June 12 Prostate Cancer Awareness Night
Friday, June 28 Country Night/Pre-Game Concert
Sunday, June 30 Faith & Family Night/Pre-Game Concert
Wednesday, July 10 Skin Cancer Awareness Day
July 11-12 and 14 Healthcare Appreciation Night
Thursday, July 25 JustServe Night
Wednesday, Aug. 7 Pediatric Cancer Awareness Night
Sunday, Aug. 11 First Responders Night
Tuesday, Aug. 27 Taco Tuesday
Friday, Aug. 30 Art Night
Saturday, Aug. 31 Native American Heritage Night
Wednesday, Sept. 11 September 11th Tribute Game
Sept. 13-15 Fan Appreciation Weekend
The Isotopes will host 75 games during the 2024 season, with the Opening Night scheduled for March 29 against the El Paso Chihuahuas at 6:35 PM at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park. Click here for the complete schedule. The promotional schedule is subject to change in-season with additions and adjustments. Updates will be posted to abqisotopes.com and the club's social media pages.
Individual game tickets go on sale to the general public on February 20. For information about Season Tickets, Flex & Combo Plans, Suite rentals or booking other hospitality areas, fans may visit abqisotopes.com or call (505) 924-2255.
