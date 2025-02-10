Sceptres Sign Laura Kluge, Sarah Nurse Placed on LTIR

TORONTO - The Toronto Sceptres have announced two updates to the roster today following the league's international break. Forward Laura Kluge has been signed to a Standard Player Agreement (SPA) for the remainder of the 2024-25 Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) season, and forward Sarah Nurse has been placed on long-term injured reserve (LTIR).

"We are excited to welcome Laura back to our organization," shares General Manager Gina Kingsbury. "Laura had a great training camp with us and left a great impression on our entire team. She will add to our team both on and off the ice."

The 28-year-old from Berlin, Germany was part of Toronto's 2024-25 Training Camp, appearing in two mini-camp games. In her first appearance against Minnesota, the teams played a three-on-three overtime following regulation and Kluge scored in the OT period.

A veteran on the German National Team, Kluge has represented her country at seven World Championships in the top division and most recently helped her country earn a berth in the 2026 Winter Olympics with two assists in three qualification games last week. Kluge played four NCAA seasons at St. Cloud State from 2017-21 and produced 52 points in 99 games and ranked within the top-15 career leaders in many Huskies categories including game-winning goals and assists. Kluge then spent three seasons with ECDC Memmingen of the DFEL and scored 73 points in 38 regular season games, and 24 points in 12 playoff games. The team captured the league championship in 2023 and 2024. Earlier in the 2024-25 season, Kluge played for the DFEL's Eisbären Juniors Berlin and recorded 16 points in 14 games.

Per the Players Association, salary terms of contracts will not be disclosed. Kluge will wear number 25 for the Sceptres, and Anneke Rankila will now wear number 13.

Nurse suffered a lower-body injury during Game 4 of the Rivalry Series on Thursday while playing for Canada's National Women's Team and will be out of the Sceptres lineup indefinitely. Through 15 regular season games, the 30-year-old from Hamilton, ON contributed five goals and seven assists for 12 points.

