Scarpelli Scores Winner as Brooklyn FC Secures First Win Since August

Published on November 10, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Football Club (Brooklyn FC) women earned a 1-0 victory over DC Power FC on Saturday afternoon at Maimonides Park. After a tightly contested first half, Brooklyn broke the deadlock early in the second when full back Leah Scarpelli slotted home a left-footed finish from the center of the box in the 49th minute, assisted by midfielder Samantha Kroeger.

Brooklyn's defense held firm as goalkeeper Kelsey Daugherty made several key saves to preserve the clean sheet. Despite late pressure and multiple substitutions from DC, Brooklyn stayed organized and secured all three points in front of the home crowd.

Key Takeaways

Full back Leah Scarpelli scored her second goal of the season.

Midfielder Samantha Kroeger recorded her first assist of the season, setting up Scarpelli's decisive strike.

Brooklyn FC earned its first clean sheet in 11 matches, showcasing a strong defensive performance led by goalkeeper Kelsey Daugherty.

The victory marked Brooklyn's first win since August 23, ending a nine-game stretch without a victory.

Tengarrinha's View

Coach, what things did you see defensively that you liked because the team played as a unit today

"I think defensively we did a very good job, an amazing job, I would say a perfect job if you count with the clean sheet. I think this is not just from today. I think last week and the last few weeks, we are getting to a performance a little bit different from the past. So I think we are getting there, and this is just a proof, not for me, because I truly believe that is wasjust about to come. But I think it's very, very important for the players to trust in the process, to trust the work they have been doing. So I'm very happy."

Can you speak about the reliability of Kelsey Dougherty in goal?

"She's been doing an amazing job. It wasn't very easy to replace Bri when she got injured, because Bri was in a very, very good moment. But Kelsey has been doing a great job, and I think she deserves this a long time ago, because it's not easy to concede a goal every game. So she did an amazing job. She made a save that saved us and we could keep in the game because of that save. So all credits for her today."

Match Reactions

Sam Kroger, wing back #3

"Yeah, I think obviously, we've been working on our defensive unit a lot this week and previous weeks. So I think that this was, like our first game that we put in two full shifts that were very good. And I think that, yeah, just we worked a lot on the pressure cover and who pressures, who in terms of if a player leaves their zone. So I think that everyone did a great job communicating to each other. And yeah, it all starts from communication. So I think that everyone did a great job. Everyone stepped up. They knew their role from the beginning of the game. So yeah, props to everyone. That's great."

Annie Williams, mid fielder, #55

"You know, I think it really starts with all of us being on our front foot, and I think it starts from the very back from the goalkeeper and us trusting in each other to be able to go forward and to be able to trust each other, to make the runs forward, to go forward, to look forward. And I think when we are all in agreement, when we're trusting each other, we make each other look really good."

Up Next...

Brooklyn FC remains at home next Saturday, November 15, at 3:00 p.m. ET, hosting Lexington SC at Maimonides Park. The visitors remain unbeaten this season and currently sit first in the league standings, setting up a major test for Brooklyn as they look to build on this weekend's win and first clean sheet in 11 matches. All matches are available live on Peacock. Multiple home match ticketing options, including multi-game and single-game, are available. For more information, visit www.brooklynfootballclub.com and follow Brooklyn FC's official social media channels on Facebook, Instagram, and X.







