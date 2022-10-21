Scantlebury's First Leads Prowlers Past Carolina

The Port Huron Prowlers defeated the Carolina Thunderbirds 4-3 on Oct. 21 at McMorran Place in Port Huron, Michigan. Three straight second-period goals put the Prowlers ahead for good.

Justin Pringle got the scoring going in the first on a two-on-one opportunity. His one-timer was his first career professional goal and had the Thunderbirds up heading into the first intermission.

Port Huron got the offense going in the middle frame. Dalton Jay tied things up with his fourth of the year on a wicked wrister from the slot on the power play. Joe Deveny put himself on the highlight reel and gave the Prowlers the lead just over five minutes later. He stole a pass from Lucas Rowe at the Port Huron blue line and dangled through Rowe before depositing the puck around Mario Cavaliere's outstretched pad.

Evan Foley took advantage of a strange hop off the Zamboni door and set up Frank Schumacher for a one-time from the faceoff circle to make it 3-1 Prowlers.

Pringle ripped home a shot off a faceoff win to Danick Rodrigue's right to bring Carolina within one heading into the third.

Past the midway point of the third, Tucker Scantlebury, signed on Thursday by Port Huron, walked to the slot and fired in his first career FPHL goal to extend the lead back to two.

Josh Koepplinger scored a one-time shot on a 4-on-3 power play to bring it back to a one-goal contest but that was the end of the scoring.

Rodrigue made 26 saves in his second win of the season while Matt Graham picked up two helpers. Cavaliere made 35 stops and took the loss in his Thunderbirds debut.

The Prowlers move to 3-1-0 on the year while Carolina drops its first contest of the season. The two teams meet again on Saturday, Oct. 22 at McMorran Place with puck drop set for 6:05 P.M.

