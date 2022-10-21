Dekumbis Joins Prowlers

The Port Huron Prowlers have added Swiss forward Vincent Dekumbis ahead of their weekend series with the Carolina Thunderbirds. Dekumbis will make his North American professional hockey debut in Friday night's game.

Dekumbis spent the last four years playing NCAA DIII hockey at Lawrence University. He put up 55 points in his 84-game college career and was an alternate captain in his junior and senior seasons.

Prior to Lawrence, the 24-year-old played juniors in the Western States Hockey League (WSHL), North American Hockey League (NAHL), NA3HL and NCDC. He was named the fastest skater at the 2015-16 WSHL All-Star festivities in a season he split between the Las Vegas Storm and Valencia Flyers.

The Prowlers face Carolina in a two-game series at McMorran Place on Oct. 21 and 22.

